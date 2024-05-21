deepin V23 RC Is Officially Released!

Coming a little over three months after HandBrake 1.7.3, the HandBrake 1.8 release introduces a GTK4 port of the UI for Linux users, along with recursive file scan support, refreshed app icons, new --clear-queue and --auto-start-queue flags, and support for drag-and-drop multi-file scanning.

Highlights of IceWM 3.5 include a new -i or --install option that makes it possible to install an icewm-extra theme, file argument completion in the address bar, new cd and pwd commands in the address bar, improved tilde expansion on user login names, and documented address bar editing keys.

Fwupd 1.9.20 comes three weeks after fwupd 1.9.19 and adds support for FPC FF2 fingerprint devices, new APIs to allow the uploading of reports for use in the GNOME Firmware application, and support for allowing users to upload the entire devicelist file to the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS).

MX Linux 23.3 is here four months after MX Linux 23.2 and it’s based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 “Bookworm” operating system release. This means that most of the packages, including the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel, have been updated to the versions from Debian Bookworm’s repos.