Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

How To Run AppImages on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will quickly help you run AppImages applications and games on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". This includes how to solve the issue of missing required software package that is already known. You will be able to run all your favorite AppImages since the previous versions of Ubuntu. Now let's learn to do it and happy hacking!

How To Read CHM Digital Books on Ubuntu 24.04

This tutorial will help you to read digital books in format known as Compiled HTML or CHM on Ubuntu 24.04 "Noble Numbat". We write this mainly as an alternative and solution to the absence of useful and beneficial Islamic Al Qur'an and Al Hadith viewers free software like Zekr and Elforkane on Ubuntu because the books themselves are still available in CHM formats. However, this can be applied to any other books too as long as they are CHMs. Now get ready to study and happy reading!

AAEON Presents the World’s Smallest Edge PC with Embedded Intel Core CPUs

AAEON unveils the de next-TGU8-EZBOX, described as the smallest edge PC in the world equipped with an Intel Core CPU. This latest innovation in the de next series combines top-tier performance with an ultra-compact design, making it ideal for edge computing and IoT gateway applications in constrained spaces.

LILYGO’s T-SIM7670G S3 Combines Wi-Fi and LTE Access on a Single Board

The T-SIM7670G S3, designed by LILYGO, is a versatile development board that not only combines LTE and GSM capabilities through the SIM7670G module but is also centered around the ESP32-S3 microcontroller. This board is tailored for developers aiming to integrate mobile connectivity into their projects.

ASUS ExpertCenter PN65: Now Available with Intel Core Ultra 5 125H & Ultra 7 155H Processors

The ASUS ExpertCenter PN65, a compact mini-PC announced earlier this year, is compatible with Intel’s Meteor Lake processors. ASUS indicates that this product was designed to support demanding AI applications, including advanced object recognition and sound detection, which enhance productivity in multimedia-intensive environments.

HandBrake 1.8 Video Transcoder Adds GTK4 Port on Linux, FFmpeg 7.0 Support

Coming a little over three months after HandBrake 1.7.3, the HandBrake 1.8 release introduces a GTK4 port of the UI for Linux users, along with recursive file scan support, refreshed app icons, new --clear-queue and --auto-start-queue flags, and support for drag-and-drop multi-file scanning.

IceWM 3.5 Lightweight Window Manager Released with New Features

Highlights of IceWM 3.5 include a new -i or --install option that makes it possible to install an icewm-extra theme, file argument completion in the address bar, new cd and pwd commands in the address bar, improved tilde expansion on user login names, and documented address bar editing keys.

Fwupd 1.9.20 Firmware Updater Adds Support for FPC FF2 Fingerprint Devices

Fwupd 1.9.20 comes three weeks after fwupd 1.9.19 and adds support for FPC FF2 fingerprint devices, new APIs to allow the uploading of reports for use in the GNOME Firmware application, and support for allowing users to upload the entire devicelist file to the Linux Vendor Firmware Service (LVFS).

MX Linux 23.3 “Libretto” Released with Linux Kernel 6.8 and Updated Components

MX Linux 23.3 is here four months after MX Linux 23.2 and it’s based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12.5 “Bookworm” operating system release. This means that most of the packages, including the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel, have been updated to the versions from Debian Bookworm’s repos.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: May 19th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least thank you for sending us feedback.

Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers

IceWM 3.5 lightweight window manager has been released today as a major update that introduces several new features, options, commands, improvements, and bug fixes.
Wine 9.9 Introduces Wow64 Mode and Enhanced ARM Support
New in Wine 9.9: Wow64 ODBC mode, better ARM CPU detection, and removed obsolete features
MX Linux 23.3 “Libretto” Released with Linux Kernel 6.8 and Updated Components
The MX Linux team announced today the release and general availability of MX Linux 23.3 as the third stable update to the latest MX Linux 23 “Libretto” series.
Ubuntu 24.04 Now Runs on the Nintendo Switch (Unofficially)
There are plenty of fun things you can do on a Nintendo Switch
Lithuania: GNU/Linux Rising Above 3% (It Used to be Below 0.5%) [original]
Finland is at around 7.1%
GNOME OS Migrates to Systemd-Sysupdate
GNOME OS's transition to systemd-sysupdate promises secure and swift updates for a safer, more consistent OS
From 0.5% to Nearly 5%: How GNU/Linux Has Fared in Mexico [original]
taking years or a decade into account the difference is profound
Rocky Linux 9.4 Released as Another Free Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 Distro
The Rocky Linux release engineering team announced the general availability of Rocky Linux 9.4 as yet another free alternative to the latest Red Hat Enterprise Linux 9.4 operating system.
Linux Kernel 6.9 Officially Released, This Is What’s New
Linus Torvalds announced today the release and general availability of Linux kernel 6.9, the latest stable version of the Linux kernel that introduces several new features and improved hardware support.
GNU/Linux in Oman: From 0.03% to 5%! [original]
Incredible!
 
Devices and Open Hardware Stories
New Plasma Edit Mode in 6.1
Let me introduce you the improved edit mode workflow Plasma 6.1 will have
NVIDIA 555 Beta Linux Graphics Driver Released with Explicit Sync Support
NVIDIA released today the beta version of the NVIDIA 555 graphics driver series for Linux, FreeBSD, and Solaris platforms with new features and various improvements.
KDE6 on OpenBSD
Some upgrading to do
Elive 3.8.42 released
The Elive Team is pleased to announce the release of 3.8.42
Kopia – backup/restore tool
The best Linux backup software will keep you covered when you accidentally delete files, or when a disk bites the dust
6 Best Free and Open Source Linting Tools
This roundup picks our favourite linters. All of the software is published under an open source license.
New to programming? My 5 favorite Linux tools will get you up to speed faster
If you're learning a language and Linux is your OS of choice, here are five essential tools - all free to use
ALT Linux – distribution based on the RPM Package Manager
ALT Linux produces distributions for various purposes
NyArch Linux is the cutest distribution for fans of anime and manga
If you love Japanese pop culture and Linux, you should check out NyArch
The wait is over: TUXEDO OS with Plasma 6
On 28 February 2024, the KDE project released Plasma 6, a rock-solid release with sensible changes. We have integrated Plasma 6 into TUXEDO OS for you over several weeks and tested it extensively so that it now acts as the updated desktop environment for TUXEDO OS.
NST Version 40-13973 Released
This release is based on Fedora 40
Release of Liya 1.0
New distro
NuTyX 24.05.0 available with cards 2.7.4
Spiky and me are happy to announce the new version of NuTyX 24.05.0 and cards 2.7.4 .
deepin V23 RC Is Officially Released!
Linux-based open source desktop operating system,
Oracle Linux 9 Update 4 is generally available
at last
HandBrake 1.8 open-source and free video transcoding application is now available for download with a GTK4 port for Linux users, as well as numerous other new features and enhancements.
Perl Programming: This week in PSC, LPW 2024, and Perl Weekly Challenge
Some programming news
Videos and Shows: COSMIC DE, Linus and Dirk, Free Software Security Podcast, LINUX Unplugged
New videos or shows
Postgres: PGDay Israel 2024 and Pgpool-II Releases
Some PSQL news
GNOME: Sam Thursfield, Pablo Correa Gomez, and Endless OS 6 Review
Some GNOME related news
Fedora Elections (Interviews With Candidates)
Some upcoming elections
Wow! A lot of people still don't know about this seven year old Android feature
Fwupd maintainer Richard Hughes released today fwupd 1.9.20 as a new maintenance update to this firmware updating utility for Linux-based operating systems that brings support for new hardware and other changes.
Try Image Classification Running In Your Browser, Thanks To WebGPU
When something does zero-shot image classification, that means it’s able to make judgments about the contents of an image without the user needing to train the system beforehand on what to look for
Fwupd 1.9.20 Enhances Support for FPC FF2 Fingerprint Devices
The latest fwupd 1.9.20 firmware update daemon fixes bugs, adds more hardware support, and enhances security for firmware updates
Never Criticize The Linux Foundation Expenses
new video
Ventoy 1.0.98 Fixes Boot Issues
Ventoy 1.0.98, an open-source tool for creating a bootable USB drive to load multiple ISO files, brings a few important fixes
Collections of Different Linux Distributions
Ultramarine Linux is a Linux-based operating system designed for your own personal workstation (or battlestation)
Review: Archcraft 2024.04.06
I want to acknowledge right up front that I like what Archcraft is trying to do
Explained: What is a Tiling Window Manager in Linux?
Learn what a tiling window manager is, and the benefits that come along with it
The 188th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on May 19th, 2024.
Hardware: M5Stack, ESP32, and Raspberry Pi 5
3 stories about Open Hardware
Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order, This Week in Linux, and The Linux Link Tech Show
3 new episodes
EasyOS 5.8.2 released
I have uploaded version 5.8.2
Seeed Studio reComputer R1025-10 industrial IoT gateway supports Ethernet, RS485, 4G LTE, LoRa, Zigbee, Wi-Fi, BLE
It also supports Yocto and Buildroot meaning you can customize Linux distribution to run on your device and provide a convenient solution for managing software updates
Plasma 6 Desktop Finally Landed in Void Linux
Void Linux users can now enjoy KDE Plasma 6 after the desktop environment is already available in the distribution's repositories
KDE Frameworks 5.116.0
KDE today announces the release of KDE Frameworks 5.116.0.
Manjaro Linux 24.0 “Wynsdey” Officially Released with Linux Kernel 6.9
Arch Linux-based Manjaro Linux 24.0 distribution has been officially released today as a major update introducing some of the latest GNU/Linux technologies and Open Source software.
Grafana 11.0 Rolls Out with New Tools for Metrics and Logs Exploration
Grafana 11.0: Now with subfolders, better visualizations, simplified metrics exploration, advanced alerting features, and more
Manchester City [original]
we won!
NetBSD’s New Policy: No Place for AI-Created Code
NetBSD bans AI-generated code to preserve clear copyright and meet licensing goals
Radxa ROCK 5C (Lite) SBC features Rockchip RK3588S2 or RK3582 SoC, WiFi 6, Raspberry Pi PCIe FFC connector
This Linux App Helps Me Easily Manage My Everyday Tasks
I think this is the perfect Linux app to help manage everyday tasks
All Italian-Language Schools in South Tyrol Migrated to Free Software
The following information was extracted from a report submitted to us by Paolo Dongilli
OpenSUSE: Announcing Agama 8 and Review of openSUSE Tumbleweed Progress
a couple of openSUSE updates
Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” Is Slated for Release on October 10th, 2024
Ubuntu 24.10 “Oracular Oriole” operating system has been slated for release later this year on October 10th, 2024, and it’s expected to come with the GNOME 47 desktop environment and Linux kernel 6.10.
It provides both a simple standalone command line tool and a server
Kodachi – Ubuntu-based distribution with privacy in mind
Kodachi is a derivative of Ubuntu. It aims to offer a highly secure, anti-forensic, and anonymous computing environment
Address formatting in QML
KDE’s KContacts framework provides API for locale-aware address formatting and address format metadata since quite some time
The Final Day
If we're a bit quiet, that's why.
Latest HowTos From linuxmadesimple
From the past 5 days
Microsoft Windows in Somalia: From 100% to About 10% [original]
According to statCounter anyway
