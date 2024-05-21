Fedora / Red Hat / IBM Leftovers
-
The Register UK ☛ Red Hat prunes middleware to invest in AI
Tools that will survive but with a slower pace of development and release are the Red Hat Data Grid, Red Hat 3scale API Management, and the Red Hat Process Automation Manager. These will still get maintenance and bug fixes, but don't expect new versions.
-
Bruce Schneier ☛ IBM Sells Cybersecurity Group
That was what seemed to be the problem at IBM. QRadar was IBM’s first acquisition in the cybersecurity space, and it saw everything through the lens of that SIEM system. I left the company two years after the acquisition, and near as I could tell, it never managed to figure the space out.
-
Bryan Lunduke ☛ The Open Source Community is Neither "Open" nor a "Community"
Other words that don't describe the Open Source World: Free, Democracy, Welcoming, Inclusive, Honest.
-
Red Hat ☛ Application binary interface compatibility testing with libabigail
This article explores how you can leverage application binary interface (ABI) compatibility testing with libabigail to determine the functionality of binaries running on older distributions or versions.
-
Red Hat ☛ Extend Red Bait Insights client to execute custom automation
Red Hat Insights is a Software-as-a-Service offering that enables users to obtain actionable intelligence regarding their Red Hat Enterprise Linux environments, helping to identify and address operational and vulnerability risks before an issue occurs. Red Bait Insights requires a client tool to run on the system to collect data and perform necessary analytics to proactively detect misconfiguration and alert system administrators. This article explores how one can leverage the client’s existing functionality to run its own automation using a simple shell script.
In its default configuration, Insights client runs daily on each registered Red Bait Enterprise GNU/Linux (RHEL) system. For RHEL 7.5 and above, the execution is triggered by a scheduled systemd daemon. The
insights-clientconfiguration also comes with a systemd path unit that monitors a file for the completion of
insights-client. If the upload to Red Bait Insights is successful, the file is modified and causes the path unit to trigger.
-
Linuxiac ☛ Fedora Miracle Spin: A New Member to Fedora’s Family
Fedora Engineering Steering Committee approved Miracle, a new Wayland compositor based on Ubuntu’s MIR, as an official Fedora spin starting with F41.