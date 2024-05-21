New Plasma Edit Mode in 6.1

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 21, 2024



In Plasma, when the user wants to do some significant layout change in the desktop, such as adding, moving or removing panels or add and manage desktop widgets, will go in the so called “edit mode”, by a context menu entry when driven by mouse, or by long-press in the desktop when driven by touchscreen.

Let me introduce you the improved edit mode workflow Plasma 6.1 will have:

An “edit mode” is necessary because since is an operation potentially destructive, we really want to avoid the user to for instance remove their own taskbar or some similar operation by mistake, during day to day use.

