Security Leftovers
2024-05-18 [Older] Faizul "Piju" 9M2PJU: Understanding SIEM: Security Information and Event Management
CBC ☛ 2024-05-14 [Older] Hamilton library computers, other services remain down, 3 months after ransomware attack
CBC ☛ 2024-05-14 [Older] LifeLabs class-action payments — $7.86 each — start flowing to over 900,000 claimants after data breach
Scoop News Group ☛ Login.gov’s upcoming biometric pilot aims to focus on equity, usability
Ahead of Login.gov’s biometric validation pilot this month, General Services Administration officials are working with internal tech equity experts as part of an effort to reduce algorithmic bias in light of concerns that advocacy groups have raised about the technology.
The Register UK ☛ OpenSSF sings Siren song to steer devs away from buggy FOSS
Dubbed OpenSSF Siren, the threat intelligence sharing group aims to “aggregate and disseminate threat intelligence” to provide real-time security warning bulletins and deliver a community-driven knowledge base, the Foundation announced in a Monday statement.
Hong Kong Free Press ☛ Over 600 people’s personal data stolen after school server hacked in latest cyberattack on local entities
A Hong Kong school has seen its computer system invaded by hackers, causing the personal data of over 600 people to be leaked. It is the latest known cyberattack targeting local groups and institutions in recent months.
Latvia ☛ Latvia mulls tightening security after recent TV propaganda hacks
Recent hacking attacks on telecom operators and TV channels are prompting the Latvian parliament to consider tightening security to prevent Russian propaganda from penetrating our TV screens. Specific proposals have not yet been drawn up, reports Latvian Television's De Facto on May 19.
Federal News Network ☛ US says cyberattacks against water supplies are rising, and utilities need to do more to stop them
The Environmental Protection Agency warns that cyberattacks against water utilities around the U.S. are becoming more frequent and more severe. The agency on Monday issued an alert urging water systems to take immediate actions to protect the nation's drinking water. The EPA said about 70% of utilities inspected by federal officials over the past year violated standards meant to protect cyberattacks. They cited basic errors such as failing to change default passwords or cut off system access to former employees. The EPA says nations including Russia, China and Iran are actively seeking the ability to disable critical U.S. infrastructure.