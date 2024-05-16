Ubuntu distributor tries reverse domain name hijacking Lubuntu domain

posted by Roy Schestowitz on May 16, 2024



A software company that specializes in services and support for the Ubuntu distribution of Linux has tried to reverse hijack a domain name.

Canonical Software filed a cybersquatting dispute against the domain name lubuntu.net. Lubuntu is the name of the company’s lightweight operating system based on Ubuntu.

There’s some confusion in the case about who registered the domain name. Canonical filed the case assuming it was Mario Behling, who spearheaded the development of the Lubuntu operating system as a member of the open source community but is no longer involved. The registrar said the domain is registered to a man in Vietnam, who said he was involved with the founding team.

Canonical argued that the registration of the domain name was bound by its intellectual property policies that stated community members could use the trademarks in accordance with its brand guidelines. The company argued that when Behling left the community, he no longer had rights to use the trademark.

