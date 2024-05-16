Security Leftovers
Thunderbird Vulnerabilities Fixed in Ubuntu and Debian
In recent Ubuntu and Debian security updates, several vulnerabilities have been addressed in Thunderbird, the popular open-source mail and newsgroup client. Attackers could use these vulnerabilities to cause a denial of service, execute arbitrary code, or disclose sensitive information. The Ubuntu security team has released the patches for Ubuntu 23.10, Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, and Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, whereas the Debian security team has released the patches for Debian 11 and Debian 12.
The Register UK ☛ FBI takes down BreachForums website and Telegram channel • The Register
The Record ☛ New backdoors on a European government's network appear to be Russian
Researchers with cybersecurity company ESET have labeled two new pieces of suspected Russian malware as LunarWeb and LunarMail.
The Record ☛ EU failure to rein in spyware reflects lack of political will, parliamentarian says
“They know what they have to do,” said Sophie in’t Veld, who led the European Parliament investigation into spyware. “The problem is they don't want to do it.”
Help Net Security ☛ How attackers deliver malware to Foxit PDF Reader users - Help Net Security
Threat actors are taking advantage of the flawed design of Foxit PDF Reader's alerts to deliver malware via booby-trapped PDF documents.
Dark Reading ☛ Flaw in Wi-Fi-Standard Can Enable SSID Confusion Attacks
Attackers can exploit the issue to trick users into connecting to insecure networks, but it works only under specific conditions.