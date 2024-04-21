today's howtos and command-line tools
Applications
CubicleNate ☛ Btop | Terminal Based Resource Monitor
It seems that just like when I am happily excited about a tool I enjoy and still think it’s the new hotness, I find out it is no longer the new hotness and I’m just an old man that is seemingly behind the times… chronically… This is a brief overview of Btop [...]
The New Stack ☛ Guider Daemon Automates Linux Performance Monitoring
Guider, built over a period of nine years by Hyundai's Peace Lee, comes with over 150 performance-tracking and visualization command-line tools.
Instructionals/Technical
PIA ☛ How to Install PIA VPN on Linux in 3 Different Ways
Linux is well-known for its security features, but it’s no different to Windows or macOS when it comes to your internet privacy. This is why a VPN becomes essential for safeguarding your online activities and encrypting your internet connection to keep your data secure and your identity private.
Setting Up A Minimal Linux Distro From Scratch…
Creating a minimal Linux distro from scratch is an advanced task that offers a deep understanding of how Linux systems function. It’s more akin to crafting a masterpiece than simply installing an operating system. Here’s a brief overview of the process
