Linux Foundation Chasing Buzzwords
"Neither of these senior open-source leaders buy into AI hype. Torvalds snarked, "It's hilarious to watch. Maybe I'll be replaced by an AI model!" As for Hohndel, he thinks most AI today is "autocorrect on steroids."" -SJVN
-
1105 Media Inc ☛ Linux Foundation Launches New Open Source AI & Data Platform to Democratize Gen AI Tech [Ed: Openwashing mindless hype]
-
Cointelegraph ☛ Why financial infrastructure needs to be open-source — Hyperledger [Ed: Linux Foundation embraced this hype that died away; "AI" is next.]
Governments and major financial institutions are actively building open-source blockchain solutions on the Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger tools.