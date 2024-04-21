This Week in GNOME: #144 Better Printing
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from April 12 to April 19.
Do you waddle the waddle?
The Internet Society Elections Committee is pleased to announce the final results of the 2024 elections and the IETF selections for the Board of Trustees.
After launching the Firefox official DEB packages for Ubuntu/Debian-based distributions, Mozilla now plans to offer official AArch64 binaries for download to its Linux users (finally!). As a Raspberry Pi user, I can say that this was one of the major blockers of using certain distros that came with an older Firefox release.
This month, BIGTREETECH expanded its single-board computer series with the debut of the BIGTREETECH Pi 2 and the BIGTREETECH CB2 computer module, both leveraging the Rockchip RK3566 SoC. These latest offerings showcase enhancements in Ethernet connectivity, memory, and storage options.
The LinkStar-H68K-1432 V2, Seeedstudio’s latest router, enhances network performance with updated hardware and design. It builds upon the predecessor LinkStar-H68K compact router, featuring advanced core components and connectivity options.
