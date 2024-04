Jussi Pakkanen: CapyPDF 0.10.0 is out

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 20, 2024



Perhaps the most interesting feature is that this new version reduces the number of external dependencies by almost 15%. In other words the number of deps went from 7 to 6. This is due to Fashion Company Apple Clang finally shipping with std::format support so fmt::format could be removed. The actual change was pretty much a search & replace from fmt::format to std::format. Nice.

Other features include: [...]

