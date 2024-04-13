pimpd2 – Perl Interface for Music Player Daemon

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2024



Linux offers a huge array of open source music players. And many of them are high quality. We’ve reviewed the vast majority, but we’re endeavoring to explore every free music player in case there’s an undiscovered gem.

Music Player Daemon (MPD) is a powerful server-side application for playing music. In a home environment, you can connect an MPD server to a Hi-Fi system, and control the server using a notebook or smartphone. You can, of course, play audio files on remote clients. MPD can be started system-wide or on a per-user basis.

pimpd2 is a command-line based MPD client. This is free and open source software written in Perl.

Read on