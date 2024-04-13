Oracle Announces Availability of New DTrace 2.0 for Linux

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 13, 2024



Oracle has made a significant update by announcing the release of DTrace 2.0.0 for Linux, which is now available to the whole Linux ecosystem. This marks a notable expansion from its initial availability, which was restricted to Oracle Linux users after its original development for Solaris.

DTrace, or Dynamic Tracing, is a comprehensive real-time system and application diagnostics toolkit. Originally developed by Sun Microsystems for Solaris and then available only to Oracle Linux, it helps developers and administrators monitor, troubleshoot, and optimize systems in real-time.

It enables the inspection of both user applications and operating systems using a wide array of diagnostic tools without significantly impacting system performance.

