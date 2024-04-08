Linux 6.9-rc3

Ok, so this rc3 looks a bit different than the usual ones, because there's a large series to bcachefs to do filesystem repair after corruption. Not normally something we'd see in an rc kernel, but hey, if you had a corrupted bcachefs filesystem you'd probably want this, and if you thought bcachefs was stable already, I have a bridge to sell you. Special deal only for you, real cheap.

The bcachefs part is a bit over a third of the patch, and if you ignore that part, things look fairly normal, although there's perhaps a bit more sound SoC noise than is common.

So the rest is mostly drivers (already mentioned sound, but also networking and gpu), architecture fixes (mainly x86 and s390, some arm64), some other filesystem noise (mainly smb client), some selftest updates, and a random smattering elsewhere.

It's not really all that big, although the bcachefs changes do make it bigger than typical for an rc3.

Shortlog appended, please keep testing,

Linus