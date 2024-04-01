Pop!_OS Users Can Now Update to Linux Kernel 6.8

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 01, 2024



Although the latest version of Pop!_OS is based on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS which currently tops out at Linux 6.5 back ported as a HWE from Ubuntu 23.10, the distros maker, System76, like to bring newer versions of the Linux kernel to its users, more often than Ubuntu does.

The ability to get upgrade to new Linux kernel releases within a month or two of their release is a key point of difference to Ubuntu and ensures those using Pop!_OS are able to benefit from the latest kernel features and hardware support.

