SolidRun launches Hailo-15 SOM with up to 20 TOPS AI vision processor

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 01, 2024



The company has confirmed that there will be two variants of the Hailo-15 SOM: the Hailo-15M and the Hailo-15H. The Hailo-15M will offer 11 TOPS of computing power, whereas the Hailo-15H features the top-end version with 20 TOPS. The module also has a 12-megapixel image signal processor (ISP) with a hardware H.264/H.265 encoder and HDR support. With the help of the Sony IMX334 and IMX678 image sensors, this module can capture up to 4k30 footage.

In terms of OS support, the system boasts broad Linux-based software support, including a dataflow compiler and a library of deep learning and application examples. It supports standard machine learning frameworks such as Keras, TensorFlow, PyTorch, and ONNX, alongside a Yocto-based Linux distribution. more details can be found on SolidRun’s GitHub.

