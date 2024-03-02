Programming Leftovers
Openwall ☛ musl - musl 1.2.5 released
LWN ☛ Musl C library releases support for new architectures
On February 29, the musl project announced release 1.2.5, including support for loongarch64 and riscv32. This release also contains support for the statx()>, preadv2(), and pwritev2() system calls.
TecAdmin ☛ Write a C Program to Check Leap Year
In the world of programming, understanding how to manipulate and work with dates is fundamental. One common challenge is determining whether a given year is a leap year or not. Leap years, which occur roughly every four years, add an extra day to the calendar year, making February 29 days long instead of 28.
Rlang ☛ Help make qualtRics better! Code contributions wanted
The package qualtRics maintained by Julia Silge together with Joseph O’Brien provides functions to access survey results directly into R using the Qualtrics Hey Hi (AI) Qualtrics is an online survey and data collection software platform.
Rlang ☛ Navigating the Enchanted Forest of Data: A Tale of Reproducible Research with RMarkdown
Gathering Your Gear: Preparing for the Quest with RMarkdownStanding at the threshold of the Enchanted Forest of Data, you’re about to embark on a journey where insight and clarity emerge from the shadows of complexity. >
