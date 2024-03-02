Security Leftovers and Windows TCO

The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version 259 . This version includes the following changes:

* Don't error-out with a traceback if we encounter "struct.unpack"-related errors when parsing .pyc files. (Closes: #1064973)

* Fix compatibility with PyTest 8.0. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#365)

* Don't try and compare rdb_expected_diff on non-GNU systems as %p formatting can vary. (Re: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#364)