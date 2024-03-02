Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
-
LWN ☛ Security updates for Friday
Security updates have been issued by CentOS (firefox and thunderbird), Debian (gsoap, python-django, and wireshark), Fedora (dotnet7.0 and gifsicle), Mageia (sympa), Oracle (postgresql:10, postgresql:12, thunderbird, and unbound), Red Hat (kpatch-patch, python-pillow, and squid:4), SUSE (nodejs12, nodejs14, nodejs16, nodejs18, and openvswitch3), and Ubuntu (linux-azure, linux-lowlatency, linux-starfive-6.5, php-guzzlehttp-psr7, and php-nyholm-psr7).
-
Kubernetes Phishing: Preventing Social Engineering in Your K8s Environment
As Kubernetes becomes a mainstream platform for operating mission-critical applications, it is increasingly targeted by cybercriminals.
-
Unveiling the Synergy Between Web Hosting and Cybersecurity Through Open Source
Websites are becoming the first, preferred, and sometimes only means of information for people increasingly relying on the internet to learn about and interact with the world. From lofty concepts to digital storefronts, leaving an impression means building a memorable, intuitive, and secure website.
-
Security Week ☛ Silence Laboratories Raises $4.1 Million to Protect Sensitive Information
Silence Laboratories will invest the new funds in the research and development of privacy-enhancing technologies.
-
Diffoscope ☛ Reproducible Builds (diffoscope): diffoscope 259 released
The diffoscope maintainers are pleased to announce the release of diffoscope version
259. This version includes the following changes:
* Don't error-out with a traceback if we encounter "struct.unpack"-related errors when parsing .pyc files. (Closes: #1064973)
* Fix compatibility with PyTest 8.0. (Closes: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#365)
* Don't try and compare rdb_expected_diff on non-GNU systems as %p formatting can vary. (Re: reproducible-builds/diffoscope#364)
-
Windows TCO
-
Scoop News Group ☛ ALPHV website goes down amid growing fallout from Change Healthcare attack
Medical providers are under financial pressure and patients are facing challenges in filling prescriptions due to the ransomware attack.
-
Security Week ☛ CISA Warns of backdoored Windows Streaming Service Vulnerability Exploitation
CISA says a high-severity elevation of privilege vulnerability in Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Streaming Service is actively exploited in the wild.
-