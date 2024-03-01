today's leftovers
K Desktop Environment/KDE SC/Qt
My work in KDE for February 2024
It’s February already, and as expected I didn’t have too much time on my hands this month. I have some exciting related news though:
KDE Megarelease 6 #
If you somehow haven’t heard, a bunch of KDE 6-related stuff released yesterday! I highly recommend looking at the very nice announcement Carl and the rest of the KDE Promo team put together, it looks so good. Some of my changes in KCMs, Kiten, UnifiedPush support in Tokodon & NeoChat, PlasmaTube, and Tokodon are showcased there 🤩 One of my favorite changes is probably in KWin and the Wayland session, it’s near-perfect on my machine now.
SUSE/OpenSUSE
SUSE's Corporate Blog ☛ Announcing Trento Version 2.2.0
Version 2.2.0 deepens the observability capabilities of Trento with the integration of saptune in the console and kicks off the process to expand the configuration checks catalog to other HA scenarios, such as ASCS/ERS clusters, and other targets in the environment, such as hosts.
Audiocasts/Shows
The BSD Now Podcast ☛ BSD Now 548: NTP - In Memoriam
FreeBSD Status Report Q4 2023, In Memorium of the NTP inventor, Migrate a FreeBSD bhyve virtual machine to OmniOS, AI-free blog, Hard disk LEDs and Noisy Machines, SSH based comment system, NetBSD 10 RC.4 is available, and more
Openwashing
Heather J Meeker ☛ Forbes Book Podcast
I had a great discussion recently with Greg Shepard: “The Business of Open-Source: A Conversation with Heather Meeker (Part One)”
