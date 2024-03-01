today's leftovers

It’s February already, and as expected I didn’t have too much time on my hands this month. I have some exciting related news though:

KDE Megarelease 6 #

If you somehow haven’t heard, a bunch of KDE 6-related stuff released yesterday! I highly recommend looking at the very nice announcement Carl and the rest of the KDE Promo team put together, it looks so good. Some of my changes in KCMs, Kiten, UnifiedPush support in Tokodon & NeoChat, PlasmaTube, and Tokodon are showcased there 🤩 One of my favorite changes is probably in KWin and the Wayland session, it’s near-perfect on my machine now.