Linux Foundation Working for Microsoft and for Bill Gates
-
Linux Foundation launches Tazama to curb fraud [Ed: Sellout Completed: Linux Foundation Converging With the Gates Foundation]
Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation, said: "Innovation in financial technology is critical and Tazama is at the forefront of that evolution.”
-
The Atlantic ☛ AI Is Taking Water From the Desert - The Atlantic [Ed: This is about Microsoft, which 'Linux' Foundation is greenwashing, e.g. [1, 2]]
New data centers are springing up every week. Can the Earth sustain them?