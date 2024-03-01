Microsoft Clashing With Atlanta After Landgrab, Fabio Alessandro Locati Outsources to Microsoft
Quartz ☛ Atlanta to Microsoft: Give us the 15,000 jobs you promised or give us back our land [Ed: Atlanta has been screwed by Microsoft]
Atlanta Mayor Requests Microsoft To Return Its Land If The Company Doesn't Plan To Go Through With Building A Complex That Could Create 15,000 Jobs
Now, Dickens is putting the spotlight back on the initial commitment from Microsoft. According to the outlet, he is set to reach out to the company about the status of the complex. What’s more, if the plan isn’t going to move forward, he aims to either help seize back the land for Atlanta or team up with a developer.
Fabio Alessandro Locati: Build and publish multi-arch containers with Quay and Microsoft's (proprietary prison) GitHub Actions [Ed: If you outsource to Microsoft, then you're doing it wrong and compiled code can have NSA back doors. The GitHub CSO is decades-long NSA person (working in the foremost NSA partner, Microsoft) and the compiler is proprietary.]
When I deploy a system, I always try to automate it fully. There are many reasons for this, one of which is that, in this way, the automation becomes the documentation for the system itself.