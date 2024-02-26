Giada 1.0 Open-Source Loop Machine Officially Released, Here’s What’s New

posted by Marius Nestor on Feb 26, 2024



Since this is a major update, you can expect Giada 1.0 to introduce major new features. These include a redesigned main window with vertical audio meters, a redesigned Column menu for improved usability, as well as a new Velocity Editor widget in the Sample Channel Action Editor.

This release also implements recursive buffer rendering, redesigns the Main Menu with macOS support in mind, adds support for displaying the beat number in the Main Sequencer, and adds support for sending MIDI data through armed channels to external devices.

