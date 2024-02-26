Fwupd 1.9.14 Fixes Updating the Fingerprint Reader on Framework 13 and 16 Laptops

In fwupd 1.9.14, the devs added support for updating the firmware of the Poly Studio V52 USB video bar, improved updating the fingerprint reader on the Framework 13 and 16 laptops, improved detection of ARM32 and RISC-V UEFI binaries, and enabled plugins to opt-into a default device GType.

This release also fixes several bugs to correctly migrate the database schema from very old fwupd versions, deal with critical warnings when using FWUPD_DBUS_SOCKET= on macOS, and improve DS-20 descriptors by opening the GUsbDevice earlier.

