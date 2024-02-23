Open Hardware: Banana Pi, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More

A number of people have alerted me to some new activity around Power11 in the Linux kernel, such as this commit and a PVR (processor version register) value of 0x0F000007. It should be pointed out that all this is very preliminary work and is likely related to simulation testing; we don't even know for certain what node size it's going to be. It almost certainly does not mean such a CPU is imminent, nor does this tell us when it is. Previous estimates had said 2024-5, but the smart money says no earlier than next calendar year and probably at the later end of that timeframe.