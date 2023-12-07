AlmaLinux Expands ELevate’s Functionality with EPEL Integration

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 07, 2023



CentOS 7, the last version of CentOS still getting support, is nearing its end-of-life, which will occur on June 30, 2024, just over six months from now.

Since Red Hat’s announcement turned CentOS into CentOS Stream, which pretty much ended its use as a server distro, many users have been switching to other RHEL-based alternatives, with AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux standing out.

The key tool for this migration is ELevate, which has been pivotal in helping users transition smoothly. And now, AlmaLinux OS Foundation has announced the introduction of EPEL (Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux) support in their ELevate project.

Read on