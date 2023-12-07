Mixtile Cluster Box is a $339.00 4-Node Cluster Solution with Built-in PCIe Switch

For reference, the Mixtile Blade 3 is a stackable high-performance SBC powered by the Rockchip RK3588 chipset. It features an Octa-core 64-bit processor, support for up to 32GB of RAM, and 256GB of eMMC storage. Other key features are its 4-lane PCIe Gen3, SATA 3.0, MIPI CSI, and dual 2.5Gb Ethernet ideal for ARM servers, compact computing clusters, and edge computing solutions.

Furthermore , it supports OSes such as Ubuntu, Debian and Armbian.

