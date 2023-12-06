Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5 and More
Raspberry Pi ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 and retro gaming with Spanish reviewer Marc
We have lots of excellent friends on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram sharing their Raspberry Pi builds, unboxing their latest haul from one of our Approved Resellers, and spreading the Pi joy with their own online communities. We love you all, but it is especially nice to see content in languages other than English.
[Old] Ricardo Gomes da Silva ☛ "Smartifying" my Hi-Fi system
Then I started to wonder: what would happen if I had an USB drive that I would connect to the hi-fi and whatever song it played it would actually play an Internet stream? Would that even be possible? Well, I'm glad to say that yes, it is possible - it's just messy.
[Old] Adafruit ☛ Turning your Raspberry Pi Zero into a USB Gadget
This tutorial is basically just a writeup of how you can follow along and turn your Pi zero into a USB Serial device or Ethernet device. That's two whole ways of being able to connect to your Pi zero just by plugging in a micro B cable! You don't even need to power your Pi seperately, as power is provided from your computer.
Andrew Hutchings ☛ Valiant Turtle: Retro Restoration Part 1
There were several kinds around, but by far the cutest, and the one I used as a child in primary school, was a Valiant Turtle. This is a battery powered turtle which communicates via infrared. On the computer side there is a module to connect to the computer which provides the infrared signal, and driver software to use it with Logo.
Purism ☛ 3D Print a Modular Librem 11 Back Cover