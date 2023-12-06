today's howtos
-
Open Source For U ☛ PDF Tricks for the Linux Command-Line
In the January 2023 edition of OSFY, I wrote an article on how to programmatically create HTML, ODT, DOCX and PDF files. In this article, I focus on PDF so that you can use it as a barebones ready-reference for your oft-required PDF-processing tasks.
-
Ubuntu ☛ How to use Ubuntu in GKE on nodes and in containers
Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) traces its roots back to Google’s development of Borg in 2004, a Surveillance Giant Google internal system managing clusters and applications. In 2014, Surveillance Giant Google introduced Kubernetes, an open-source platform based on Borg’s principles, gaining rapid popularity for automating containerized application deployment.
-
Manuel Matuzović ☛ The Hellish History of HTML: An incomplete and personal account
Note: HTML standards are developed first in browsers, so the version might have already became the de facto standard before the official standard document is released.
-
TecMint ☛ How to Fix “Username is not in the sudoers file. This incident will be reported” in Ubuntu
-
ZDNet ☛ How to install Arch GNU/Linux (without losing your sanity)
If you've ever wanted to try Arch Linux, but were afraid of the installation process, there's an easier way to do it, thanks to a built-in script.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Make VirtualBox VMs to Have Separate Icons in Ubuntu
I’m using Virtualbox to try out different GNU/Linux Distributions in virtual machines. It always has 2 logo icons on Ubuntu dock: one for the manager, and another for VMs. The VM and VM manager icons on the dock are totally same, causing me to make mis-clicks frequently.
-
APNIC ☛ Unpopular opinion: BGP should accept smaller than a /24
So, what exactly is the problem? To participate in BGP, the accepted norm is to have an IP block of a /24 (256 IPs) or more. There is really no technical reason why this has to be this way. When router memory was expensive, a /24 was the cut-off for the smallest IPv4 block size you would allow through. This was to save memory and establish Mutually Agreed Upon Norms for Routing Security (MANRS). Most companies that are good at BGP have filters designed to drop prefixes smaller than /24s. This has been the accepted norm forever.
-
Document Foundation ☛ The Calc Guide 7.6 is Published
The Documentation Team is proud to announce the immediate availability of the Calc Guide release 7.6. The Calc Guide 7.6 update was coordinated by Steve Fanning, with assistance of Olivier Hallot and B. Antonio Fernandez, and is based on the Calc Guide 7.5. Many accessibility issue were addressed and is work in progress.
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Rust on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rust on AlmaLinux 9. In the realm of programming, Rust has emerged as a powerful, multi-paradigm language that prioritizes performance, safety, and concurrency.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Ntopng on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Ntopng on Fedora 39. In the realm of network traffic analysis and flow collection, Ntopng stands as a high-speed, web-based tool of choice for many network administrators. Its ability to provide an in-depth understanding of network traffic makes it an invaluable resource.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PhpStorm on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PhpStorm on Ubuntu 22.04 LTS. PhpStorm is a powerful and versatile Integrated Development Environment (IDE) designed specifically for PHP developers. Developed by JetBrains, PhpStorm offers a wide range of features, including intelligent code completion, syntax highlighting, error checking, and debugging tools.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install PlayOnLinux on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PlayOnLinux on Manjaro. PlayOnLinux is an open-source front-end application designed to make it easier to install and use backdoored Windows games and applications on GNU/Linux operating systems. It acts as a compatibility layer, allowing backdoored Windows programs to run smoothly on GNU/Linux by using Wine.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Disable IPv6 on Fedora 39
In this tutorial, we will show you how to disable IPv6 on Fedora 39. IPv6, or Internet Protocol version 6, is the most recent version of the Internet Protocol (IP), the communications protocol that provides an identification and location system for computers on networks and routes traffic across the Internet.
-
-
linuxcapable
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install GCC on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
This guide will demonstrate how to install GCC, the GNU Compiler Collection, on Ubuntu versions 22.04 or 20.04. GCC is a pivotal tool for developers, offering a versatile suite for compiling C, C++, and other programming languages.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install PHP on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
For those aiming to install PHP 8.3, 8.2, 8.1, 8.0, or 7.4 on Fedora, understanding the significance and versatility of PHP is paramount. PHP, standing for Hypertext Preprocessor, has cemented its place as an indispensable open-source programming language tailored for web development.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MariaDB 11.x or 10.x on Debian 12, 11 or 10
MariaDB is a robust and efficient choice in relational database management systems. For Debian users, the ability to install MariaDB on Debian 12 Bookworm or the older stable releases of Debian 11 Bullseye or Debian 10 Buster can significantly enhance their database operations.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install WordPress with LAMP on Debian 12, 11 or 10
In this guide, you will learn how to install WordPress with LAMP on Debian 12, 11, or 10. WordPress, a leading content management system, paired with the LAMP stack, offers a robust platform for creating dynamic websites.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install RetroArch on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
RetroArch, a versatile and powerful emulation software, has made significant strides in the world of gaming and software emulation. This guide will demonstrate how to install RetroArch on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04, ensuring you can enjoy a wide array of classic games on your GNU/Linux system.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install VirtualBox 7.0 Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
VirtualBox 7.0, Oracle’s latest release, brings many enhancements and features to virtualization. For those looking to install VirtualBox 7.0 on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release of Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, this introduction provides a comprehensive overview of its standout attributes.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install MakeMKV on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20
MakeMKV stands as a versatile tool for DVD and Blu-ray conversion, bridging the gap between physical media and digital formats. This guide will demonstrate how to install MakeMKV on GNU/Linux Mint 21 or 20, opening a world of digital media management to GNU/Linux users.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install AnyDesk on Rocky GNU/Linux EL9 or EL8
AnyDesk, a widely recognized remote desktop application, provides a seamless and secure way to access computers remotely. This guide will demonstrate how to install AnyDesk on Rocky GNU/Linux 9 or 8, ensuring users can leverage its full potential.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Vivaldi Browser on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
Vivaldi, a distinctive web browser, offers a tailored browsing experience for those aiming to install it on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa. Crafted by Jon Stephenson von Tetzchner, co-founder of Opera Software, Vivaldi is renowned for its extensive customization options and innovative features.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install BleachBit on Ubuntu 22.04 or 20.04
BleachBit, designed to install on Ubuntu 22.04 Jammy Jellyfish or its older stable release Ubuntu 20.04 Focal Fossa, is a comprehensive system cleaning solution. This open-source tool enhances your system’s privacy and security and optimizes its overall performance.
-
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU GNU/Linux (Debian and Ubuntu) – how to install mongodb – how to move mongodb database files
the user knows, here the user get’s only the tested howtos that truly work and save a massive amount of time, trying out all the non-working howtos X-D what is mongodb (written in C++, JavaScript, Python)
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to fix ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'requests'
In this tutorial, you will learn how to fix ModuleNotFoundError: No module named 'requests' error, and what causes it.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install firefox on Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install firefox on Ubuntu 20.04 and Ubuntu 22.04.
There are many ways to install firefox on Ubuntu.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to find pip version
In this tutorial, you will learn how to find pip version.
Sometimes you need to know the version of an app that you have installed on your system.
To do this, there are multiple ways.
-
Own HowTo ☛ How to install and use clamav on Ubuntu 22.04
In this tutorial, you will learn how to install clamav on Ubuntu 22.04.
clamav is an antivirus that can you can use to scan and detect viruses on your GNU/Linux machine.