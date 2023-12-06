Broken Rules Sponsors Krita

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 06, 2023



Broken Rules, the Vienna-based game development studio known for their award-winning games Old Man’s Journey and Gibbon: Beyond the Trees, became a Krita sponsor earlier this year.

Known for their thoughful and candid approach to game making it comes as no surprise that their Co-Founder and Creative Director Clemens Scott has a strong stance on software projects:

“In a world full of subscription services, forced updates, feature bloat and vendor lock-ins, it’s refreshing to see that alternatives are cropping up. Projects such as Blender have proven that free, open-source software can reach industry-grade levels of quality and provide a viable alternative to the status quo. I’ve been using Krita on a regular basis for the past two years and I would love to see it become as ubiquituous as its corporate competitors.”

