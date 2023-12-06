AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 COM Express Type 7 module supports up to 64GB DDR5 memory
ADLINK provides standard support for Yocto Linux and Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, as well as extended support for Yocto Project-based Linux, which I suppose means they offer paid services to customize their Yocto BSP. The company will eventually provide I-Pi development kits based on the Express-VR7 module for easy prototyping and evaluation, but no ETA was provided in the press release.
The Express-VR7 COM Express module based on AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 SoC does not seem to be available at this time with all information preliminary. A few more details may be found on the product page.