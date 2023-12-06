AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 COM Express Type 7 module supports up to 64GB DDR5 memory

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Dec 06, 2023



ADLINK provides standard support for Yocto Linux and Ubuntu 20.04.3 LTS, as well as extended support for Yocto Project-based Linux, which I suppose means they offer paid services to customize their Yocto BSP. The company will eventually provide I-Pi development kits based on the Express-VR7 module for easy prototyping and evaluation, but no ETA was provided in the press release.

The Express-VR7 COM Express module based on AMD Ryzen Embedded V3000 SoC does not seem to be available at this time with all information preliminary. A few more details may be found on the product page.

Read on