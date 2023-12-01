Games: Proton Experimental, Steam Deck, and More
Proton Experimental fixes Baldur's Gate 3, improves Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2
Valve released a fresh Proton Experimental update for Steam Deck and Desktop Linux to finish up November so here's what's new and improved.
Steam Deck and Steam Desktop stable updates bring lots of fixes
I love the smell of a freshly brewed Steam update in the morning. Valve released a Steam Client stable update for Steam Deck and Steam Desktop for November 29th so here's all that's new.
Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP gets a 2023 refresh and Steam Deck Verified
Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP, originally released back in 2012, just got a fresh upgrade bringing with it some compatibility fixes and it's now also Steam Deck Verified too!
So what the heck is an 'indie game' nowadays anyway?
You'll have to forgive me, dear readers, because I am a little confused on what's going on at the moment. What the heck actually is an indie or independent game nowadays? Someone like me is probably supposed to tell you what it is, but honestly I'm just as confused as you are now.
Heroic Games Launcher 2.11 released with custom library categories
Heroic Games Launcher 2.11 is out now and brings with it an easier way to sort your game library by adding custom categories. This allows you to put your games into whatever category you want, just like you can do with the Collections feature on Steam.
Godot Engine 4.2 is out now with AMD FSR 2.2 and lots of new features
Godot Engine 4.2 is officially released bringing with it a great many improvements for developers using this popular free and open source game engine.
Build up your game library with Fanatical's Bandai Namco Collection
Need some more games for your Steam Deck or desktop Linux PC? Fanatical has launched another great build your own deal with the Bandai Namco Collection.