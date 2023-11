Nations Where Microsoft Windows Falls to Almost Single-Digit Market Share

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 27, 2023



THIS month, according to these statistics, Windows falls to an all-time low in Cote D'ivoire (Africa). As one might expect, it's Android's gain, not Apple, so there an element of Linux (the kernel) in there and a little bit of Free software (AOSP).

In many parts of the world Windows is already becoming a rarer sight. █