Security and Windows TCO
-
Open Source Security (Audio Show) ☛ Open Source Security Episode 403 - Does the government banning apps work? - Open Source Security
Josh and Kurt talk about the Canadian Government banning WeChat and Kaspersky. There’s a lot of weird little details in this conversation. It fundamentally comes down to a conversation about risk. It’s easy to spout nonsense about risk, but having an honest discussion about it is REALLY complicated. But the government plays by a very different set of rules.
-
Windows TCO
-
BW Businessworld Media Pvt Ltd ☛ Ransomware Hits About 73% of India’s Mid, Large Companies In 2023: Report
It said nearly 44 per cent of these organisations ended up paying ransom ranging between USD 100,000 to USD 500,000.
-
IEA ☛ Cybersecurity – is the power system lagging behind?
Publicly available information on significant cybersecurity incidents is limited due to under-reporting and lack of detection. However, there is increasing evidence that cyberattacks on utilities have been growing rapidly since 2018, reaching alarmingly high levels in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Recent cyberattacks in the electricity sector have disabled remote controls for wind farms, disrupted prepaid meters due to unavailable IT systems, and led to recurrent data breaches involving client names, addresses, bank account information and phone numbers. Worldwide, the average cost of a data breach hit a new record high in 2022, reaching USD 4.72 million in the energy sector.
Critical infrastructure, including gas, water and particularly power utilities, are favoured targets for malicious cyber activity. The chart below points out how these industries are in the spotlight.
-
Data Breaches ☛ IBM, Johnson & Johnson Hit With Second Health Data Breach Suit
The data breach affected J&J’s Janssen CarePath system, a patient support program that offers users assistance and information regarding their prescription medications and holds their data.
-
Data Breaches ☛ Europe’s grid is under a cyberattack deluge, industry warns
Thousands of cyberattacks have inundated Europe’s energy grid since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and a top industry leader is calling for help as officials and researchers fret that not nearly enough is being done.
-