Security and Windows TCO

Publicly available information on significant cybersecurity incidents is limited due to under-reporting and lack of detection. However, there is increasing evidence that cyberattacks on utilities have been growing rapidly since 2018, reaching alarmingly high levels in 2022 following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Recent cyberattacks in the electricity sector have disabled remote controls for wind farms, disrupted prepaid meters due to unavailable IT systems, and led to recurrent data breaches involving client names, addresses, bank account information and phone numbers. Worldwide, the average cost of a data breach hit a new record high in 2022, reaching USD 4.72 million in the energy sector.

Critical infrastructure, including gas, water and particularly power utilities, are favoured targets for malicious cyber activity. The chart below points out how these industries are in the spotlight.