Programming Leftovers
-
Qt for Python: all the details of the latest 6.6 release 🐍
-
Security: Update regarding CVE-2023-43114
A recently reported issue on Windows with the GDI font engine which had been assigned the CVE id CVE-2023-43114 was reported as having been fixed in Qt 6.5.3. Unfortunately, this was incorrect as the patch did not end up in Qt 6.5.3.
-
PyTorch ExecuTorch extends open source AI for new quests at the edge
ExecuTorch was validated and vetted by actual real-world engineering problems and Meta has already proven the technology with deployment.
-
R
-
Releasing collapse 2.0: Blazing Fast Joins, Reshaping, and Enhanced R
I’m excited to announce the release of collapse 2.0, adding blazing fast joins, pivots, flexible namespace and many other features, including a brand new website, an updated cheat sheet, and a new vignette aimed at tidyverse users.
-
The real reset button for local mess fom tests: withr::deferred_run()
-
The ‘V20’ group of vulnerable countries and the MVI by @ellis2013nz
Just a brief blog post that is basically an addendum to the one I wrote a few weeks ago on the United Nations Multidimensional Vulnerability Index.
-
Unlocking the Power of Functional Programming in R (Part 1)
In the ever-evolving landscape of software development, there exists a paradigm that has been gaining momentum and reshaping the way we approach coding challenges: functional programming.
-