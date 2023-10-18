Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
OMG Ubuntu ☛ Xubuntu 23.10 Refines its Winning Formula
In this post I run through the key changes shipping in the latest version of Ubuntu’s lightest flavour, Xubuntu. Xubuntu 23.10 released on October 12, 2023, with an array of performance buffs, stability boosts, memory management tweaks, and a refreshed pack of preinstalled software. User interface scaling is also greatly improved in this release – something I appreciate personally. As with the main edition, Xubuntu 23.10 is an interim release supported for 9 months (until July 2024) with select app updates, security patches, and bug fixes.
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) released
Ubuntu 23.10, codenamed “Mantic Minotaur”, is here. This release continues Ubuntu’s proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open-source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, partnering with the community and our partners, to introduce new features and fix bugs.
Security takes center stage in this release with experimental support for TPM-backed full disk encryption landing on Ubuntu Desktop. Based on the same architecture as Ubuntu Core, encryption keys are stored in the Trusted Platform Module and only released by authenticated boot software to protect against device tampering.
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop iso Image finally available to download
The Desktop .iso image of Ubuntu 23.10 is finally available to download after a few days of delay! Ubuntu 23.10, code-name Mantic Minotaur, was released on October 12. However, due to a malicious translation incident, the .iso image for the desktop edition was removed. Now, the issue has been fixed.
Cloudbooklet ☛ What’s New and Exciting in Ubuntu 23.10 Mantic Minotaur? A Comprehensive Guide
Ubuntu 23.10: A dynamic update with GNOME 45, Flutter-based App Center, and enhanced Linux kernel, offering both innovation and stability.
Tom's Hardware ☛ AMD Enables ROCm and PyTorch on Radeon RX 7900 XTX
AMD's ROCm 5.7.1 driver for Ubuntu Linux supports PyTorch 2.0.1 on Radeon Pro, Radeon RX 7900 graphics cards.
Ubuntu Fridge ☛ The Fridge: Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 809
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 809 for the week of October 8 – 14, 2023. The full version of this issue is available here.
Ubuntu ☛ Discover the future of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) with Canonical and Husarion at ROSCon 2023
At a time when Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMR) keep rapidly reshaping industries like logistics and manufacturing, we’re thrilled to introduce you to our ROSCon 2023 Platform Partner; Husarion.
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical announces supported solution for Apache Spark® on Kubernetes
17 October 2023 Today, Canonical announced the release of Charmed Spark – an advanced solution for Apache Spark® that provides everything users need to run Apache Spark on Kubernetes. Apache Spark is suitable for use in diverse data processing applications including predictive analytics, data warehousing, machine learning data preparation and extract-transform-load (ETL).
Ubuntu ☛ Canonical at DjangoCon Africa
DjangoCon Africa (Zanzibar, 6-11 November 2023) takes place for the very first time this year: a pan-African DjangoCon to join the family of DjangoCons that take place in Europe, the USA and Australia each year. Canonical will be sponsoring the conference, and we’ll be there with talks and workshops.
Ubuntu ☛ Why we built a Spark solution for Kubernetes
We’re super excited to announce that we have shipped the first release of our solution for big data – Charmed Spark. Charmed Spark packages a supported distribution of Apache Spark and optimises it for deployment to Kubernetes, which is where most of the industry is moving these days.