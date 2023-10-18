Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers

Ubuntu 23.10, codenamed “Mantic Minotaur”, is here. This release continues Ubuntu’s proud tradition of integrating the latest and greatest open-source technologies into a high-quality, easy-to-use Linux distribution. The team has been hard at work through this cycle, partnering with the community and our partners, to introduce new features and fix bugs.

Security takes center stage in this release with experimental support for TPM-backed full disk encryption landing on Ubuntu Desktop. Based on the same architecture as Ubuntu Core, encryption keys are stored in the Trusted Platform Module and only released by authenticated boot software to protect against device tampering.