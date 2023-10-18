Other Sites
In that vein, today we're launching our annual fundraising campaign. If you've been a Tor supporter for a while, you probably know that this is the moment we add a new message to about:tor, a banner to the torproject.org sites, and use our social channels to highlight how your support empowers people all over the world to exercise their right to privacy.
Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.10, the VirtualBox 7.0.12 release is here to introduce initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel series, as well as improved support for distributions using Linux 6.4 and 6.5 kernels.
Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.
Today in Techrights
posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 18, 2023
-
Skipping all the waffle, here is the 'meat' of the leak
-
Links for the day
-
IRC logs for Tuesday, October 17, 2023
-
The world is in a bad shape
-
We're been posting a lot of GNU/Linux advocacy lately
-
We're not sure how accurate those numbers are
-
The issue here is a "system thing", not a "wing thing"
-
in some parts of Washington Microsoft got rid of the majority of its staff
-
It's all about keeping people from leaving the site or moving on with their lives
-
Links for the day
-
About a day's worth
Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts
- VirtualBox 7.0.12 Adds Initial Support for Linux 6.6 and openSUSE 15.5 Kernels
- Oracle released today VirtualBox 7.0.12 as another maintenance update in the latest VirtualBox 7.0 series of this open-source, free, and cross-platform virtualization software.
- Jenny’s Daily Drivers: SerenityOS, And In Particular, Ladybird
- The OS is SerenityOS, which describes itself as “a love letter to ’90s user interfaces with a custom Unix-like core“
- Ubuntu 23.10 Official Flavors Are Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
- As part of today’s release of Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur), all the official Ubuntu flavors have been updated to the same version and, in this article, you can learn about their new features and improvements.
- Programming Leftovers
- Qt, R, Python...
- Decommissioning of the Mozilla Reps Program
- There is no easy way to do this without bits of sadness
- Medevel's Review/Overview of Some Free Software
- Many new posts yesterday
- MariaDB’s Bad Week: Layoffs and an End to Azure Support
- It's not a great week for MariaDB
- Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Installing Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop
- This is a multi-part blog looking at the Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux
- Ubuntu on Buzzwords, Volunteer Crave (Unpaid Worker), and Hardware Partnership
- 3 stories/puff pieces
- Why Ubuntu 23.10 ISOs Have Been Temporarily Withdrawn
- Due to the hate speech found in some of the translations in the Ubuntu 23.10 desktop installer, the ISOs were withdrawn from the mirrors
- Debian-based MX Linux 23.1 now available for download
- Do you hate Mondays? Yeah, me too. Thankfully, we have some exciting Linux news on this particular Monday
- Today in Techrights
- one day's articles
- today's leftovers
- OpenBGPD 8.3 released and more
- Programming Leftovers
- a dozen links regarding Python and more
- today's howtos
- 4 howtos for now
-
- ASEAN and GNU/Linux: A Closer Look at Borneo and Sumatra
- If people there choose to adopt GNU/Linux, it's less likely to do with cost-savings
- They Attack the Old, the Ill, and Especially Women (Who Defend Themselves From Crimes Committed by Men)
- They even attack Dr. Stallman while he has cancer
- Microsoft is Gradually Going Away, the Industry Needs a Freedom-Centric Rebirth
- Back in the 1970s (and early 80s) sharing of code was commonplace and acceptable, predating copyrights on code
- Today in Techrights
- one day's articles
- Canonical/Ubuntu Leftovers
- Xubuntu 23.10 Refines its Winning Formula... and more news
- Server Leftovers
- How AlmaLinux stays Red Hat Enterprise Linux compatible without Red Hat code... and more
- Open Hardware: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, Arduino, and More
- Gadgets and such...
- Security and Windows TCO
- many links for today
- More Microsoft Layoffs, Microsoft Shares Fall, Investment in 'AI' Collapses
- Mostly Microsoft-related news
- Apple Union-busting and Defects
- A pair of Apple stories
- Linux Format and Linux Matters
- New magazine, new episode
- today's howtos
- many howtos
- Databases: New Release(s) of PgBouncer, and pg_yregress, and CloudNativePG
- postgres-related releases
- WordPress 6.4 Release Candidate 1
- WordPress 6.4 RC1 is ready for download and testing
- GNOME Foundation Welcomes Holly Million as Executive Director
- Holly holds a Master of Arts in Education from Stanford University and a Bachelor of Arts in English from Harvard University
- GNU/Linux Laptop Letdown: When OEM Largesse Runs Dry
- Today's post is about a subject near and dear to my heart: Laptops with Linux preinstalled
- Voyager 23.10: A Polished GNOME Experience with Extra Flair
- Explore Voyager 23.10, the Ubuntu-based Linux distro with a sleek design and improved performance. Discover its unique features and what sets it apart.
- Android Leftovers
- Xiaomi smartphones will now run ‘HyperOS,’ but it’s still Android
- Want a simple, stable, and secure Linux distribution? Then SpiralLinux is for you
- SpiralLinux is the working person's Linux. Here's why you should give it a try
- openSUSE Is Working On Its New Agama Installer
- Discover Agama: openSUSE’s ALP release’s next-gen installer
- In India, Windows Market Share Fell to 14% This Month, the Lowest Share Ever
- This is the world's largest population, so Microsoft should be concerned
- 'Big' Tech is a 'Big' Debt Bomb
- This won't end well when the debt ceiling is raised no more
- On African Desktops/Laptops Windows Falls Below 2 in 3 and in All Client Types Windows is Just a Sixth of All Clients
- No wonder Microsoft has had so many waves of layoffs this year
- today's leftovers
- Debian, Ubuntu, Mozilla, and more
- Open Hardware: Arduino and Raspberry Pi Pico
- 3 new projects or updates
- Red Hat on Extended Master Secret Extension and Vulnerability Exploitability eXchange (VEX)
- Some new Red Hat blog posts
- Programming Leftovers
- Raku and more
- Security Leftovers
- News and incidents
- Libre Arts - Weekly-ish recap — 16 October 2023
- Quite a few things happened since the last recap
- Events and Videos: Free Software Directory, SteamOS, and Linux Kernel Report
- 3 links
- Malicious Mobsters Who Just Can't Let Go
- They have attempted all sorts of tactics and styles, but none of them are working
- Releases of FisicaLab 0.4.0 and Kdenlive 23.08.2
- Two new releases
- 8 Essential Free and Open Source Python Maths Tools
- They are all released under an open source license
- Hummingboard 8P Edge AI SBC combines NXP i.MX 8M Plus SoC with Hailo-8 AI accelerator
- SolidRun provides a Linux BSP (Debian with buildroot or Yocto) for the board provided on an SD card that ships with the board and also available on GitHub
- Proprietary/Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Layoffs
- Layoffs at Microsoft too
- Windows TCO in Åland and Kansas
- Latest incidents
- Why The RP1 Is The Most Important Product Raspberry Pi Have Ever Made
- it’s safe to say that the new board from Cambridge has produced quite some excitement with its enhanced specifications and a few new capabilities not seen in its predecessors
- Kernel (Linux) STLS and More, Openwashing and FUD From Microsoft
- 4 relevant stories
- Signal Says It Has No Evidence of a Zero-Day Bug
- Following Signal’s response, some security pros criticized the hysteria that led to the claims going viral
- Games: D.O.R.F./OpenRA, Epic Games Store, Windjammers 2, and More
- half a dozen stories from Liam Dawe
- GNU/Linux Devices: Raspberry Pi 5, Purism on OJ Antitrust Lawsuit, SolidRun Hummingboard SBC
- 4 stories
- OpenBSD 7.4 released
- We are pleased to announce the official release of OpenBSD 7.4
- today's howtos
- many howtos for the morning
- Audiocasts/Shows: 5 New Episodes
- Focus on GNU, Linux, WordPress
- Security Leftovers
- 5 stories and updates
- Games: GNU/Linux Faster, Steam Deck Gets Easy Undervolting Controls, Jim Whitehurst Promoting .NET, Nvidia Reflex could be coming to Linux
- 4 stories combined
- Meet Wolfi: the Linux Distro Designed to Shrink Your Supply Chain - The New Stack
- a rolling-release Linux distro built around modularity and re-targetability
- Resources is a New, Modern System Monitor for Linux
- The System Monitor app Ubuntu comes with with does an okay job of letting you monitor system resources and oversee running processes — but it does look dated
- Microsoft Unable to Evolve to Deal With a Changing World
- This includes social control media
- Android Leftovers
- Android Auto fixes disappearing navigation bar, Google investigating Pixel 8 connection issues
- OpenWrt 23.05.0 - First Stable Release
- The OpenWrt community is proud to announce the first stable release of the OpenWrt 23.05 stable series.
- Fedora Project and Slimbook Collaborate to Deliver New Fedora Slimbook Ultrabook
- Today, the Fedora Project and Slimbook are pleased to announce the Fedora Slimbook, a cutting-edge ultrabook
- Add and Customize Section Breaks in LibreOffice Writer
- A simple tutorial on how to add section breaks in LibreOffice Writer document with easy step-by-step guide instructions.
- Tux Machines Loves Nature
- we've decided to spice things up with more photos of animals
- today's leftovers
- 4 more stories
- Kyle E Mitchell on the GPL
- Two new links
- Programming Leftovers
- Python and more
- Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux Saloon, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Free Software Security Podcast
- 4 new episodes
- Steam Proton game compatibility report 2023
- Behold, a super-enthusiastic article about my success with using the Steam Proton compatibility layer to play Windows-native titles in Linux
- Strategies for deploying things on NixOS
- I am no NixOS expert by any means, I only recently switched to it as my daily driver
- Remotely Terrorize the Neighborhood Kids on Halloween
- In this project, I'll show you how to remotely trigger a jump-scare skeleton with cellular IoT
- today's howtos
- evening howtos for TM
- This Site Should be Blazing Fast Now
- Let's hope we can keep up this high level of service for many years to come
- Use the Real Thing, Not Microsoft's Imitation
- Don't use the fakes from Microsoft
- 10 Immutable Linux Distributions: Linux Security to the Next Level
- Linux distributions are known for their robust security. But, like any powerful thing, you could still compromise a Linux system.
- 8 Best Free and Open Source Linux Personal Information Managers
- Linux has a large number of PIM tools available, some of which offer innovative ways to consolidate information both for private and business use
- 9 Best Free and Open Source Terminal-Based News Aggregators
- This article features the finest terminal-based news aggregators. Only free and open source software is included here
- MX-23.1 “Libretto” released
- We are pleased to offer MX-23.1 for your use
- Ubuntu's 'Mantic Minotaur' Release or Microsoft's Proprietary Panda?
- Canonical is in it for the money (its own), not for your freedom
- The Wine development release 8.18 is now available.
- The Wine development site's news
- Åland and Killer Windows
- nobody can say something about it in English?
- MariaDB Lays Off About a Third of Its Staff Just as We Abandon MariaDB Here in Tux Machines
- MariaDB was a response to Oracle taking over MySQL
- Microsoft Windows' Market Share in Tanzania Sinks to 10%
- Things are changing, but the media hardly talks about it
- 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 15th, 2023
- The 158th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on October 15th, 2023.
- today's leftovers
- a few more stories for today
- Programming Leftovers
- Python 3.13.0 alpha 1 and more
- HashiCorp Terraform's Openwashing Trap
- it still goes on
- Software: VLC 3.0.19's Betrayal, OpenStack Bobcat, and Linux Configuration Management Software
- 3 stories combined
- Low-cost CH32V003 USB dev board with RISC-V MCU
- LECTRONZ has recently unveiled one of their latest products called the CH32V003 USB Development Board
- Slackel 7.7 "openbox"
- new release
- Light is Beautiful: Tux Machines is Growing in Geminispace (Gemini Protocol, Alternative to the World Wide Web)
- Gemini is good for people who want the news, not fancy Web graphics and distractions
- Newer is Not Always Better and Wayland Is Not Better Than X11 (Initial Release June 1984)
- X11 turns 40 next summer
- Today in Techrights
- one day's articles
- Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10: Best New Features
- Learn what's new in the recently released Ubuntu Cinnamon 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur", bringing the latest Cinnamon desktop and more.
- MX-23.1 'Libretto' released!
- We are pleased to offer MX-23.1 for your use
- FydeOS 17.0 and Dr.Parted 23.09
- FydeOS is an interesting project which was recently added to DistroWatch's waiting list
- KDE and Plasma Design: It’s Been a Minute…
- It’s been so, oh so long, since I have blogged. I have never been away, just not writing as much as I used
- Debian Unveiled: The Gold Standard of Linux Stability
- Founded on August 16, 1993, by Ian Murdock, Debian is one of the oldest Linux operating systems that has withstood the challenges of time and is still actively maintained
- Adopting a GNU or a Penguin in an Era of Mass Surveillance, War, and Worse
- Right now we see faster adoption of GNU/Linux in developing economies and countries that are wary of US dominance (or subjected to sanctions)
- GNOME 45 Introduces New Image Viewer and Camera Apps: Here’s How They Work
- The newest GNOME 45 release brings several new changes to the table, including two new, powerful image viewer and camera apps.
- today's howtos
- a few more from the past week or so
- Linux 6.6-rc6 and Linux 6.1.58
- new releases