Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

9to5Linux

Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.5

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

GNOME 46 Desktop Environment Slated for Release on March 20th, 2024

Prominent GNOME developer Michael Catanzaro announced today the release schedule for the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment series, which suggests a final release date “set in stone” for March 20th, 2024.

LibreOffice 7.6.2 and 7.5.7 Released to Address Critical WebP Vulnerability

Arriving earlier than initially planned, the LibreOffice 7.6.2 and LibreOffice 7.5.7 updates contain a fix for CVE 2023-4863, a heap buffer overflow discovered in the widely used libwebp library, which is used to decode the now popular WebP graphics format.

Firefox 119 Promises to Let You Import Some of Your Chrome Extensions

Firefox 119 doesn’t look like it comes with big changes, but only a few improvements here and there. For example, it promises to let you import some of your Chrome extensions (if they’re available for Firefox, of course) when migrating your data from Google Chrome.

LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” Is Now Available for Download

Dubbed “Faye”, LMDE 6 is based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series and it’s powered by the long-term supported Linux 6.1 LTS kernel series. It comes in only one flavor with the latest and greatest Cinnamon 5.8 desktop environment.

Firefox 118 Is Now Available for Download with Built-In Translation for Websites

I consider Firefox 118 a major release because it finally brings the built-in translation feature for websites. Previously planned for Firefox 117, the new translation feature will let you automatically translate websites from one of the supported languages to another.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 24th, 2023

Thank you for your continued support by following 9to5Linux on social media, posting comments, liking and sharing the articles, as well as for sending tips and suggestions. I would also like to thank all our current and past donors and sponsors for keeping the website alive.

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 12.5.5

This release backports important security updates from Firefox 115.3.0esr. We also backported the Android-specific security updates from Firefox 118.

LinuxGizmos.com

Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro Dock

The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

(Update) MediaTek presents Genio 1200 based SoM compatible with ADLINK’s carrier board

The LEC-MTK-I1200 comes in a SMARC 2.1 factor form and combines four Arm Cortex-A78 (up to 2.2GHz) and four Arm Cortex-A55  (up to 2.0GHz). The SoM can be configured to have four or eight GB of LPPDR4X and up to 256GB of UFS storage (32GB standard). 

OpenMV CAM RT1062 board for Machine Vision with MicroPython

Firefox 118 Is Now Available for Download with Built-In Translation for Websites

posted by Marius Nestor on Sep 27, 2023

Firefox 118

I consider Firefox 118 a major release because it finally brings the built-in translation feature for websites. Previously planned for Firefox 117, the new translation feature will let you automatically translate websites from one of the supported languages to another.

The translation feature can be accessed from a new “Translate page” menu entry in the application menu (the hamburger menu on the far right side of the window). When clicked, a pop-up dialog will open in place to let you choose the languages you want to translate from and to.

Read on

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Distro Logos, Rolling Releases, and EasyOS
Doubts about Linux rolling releases and more
The Debian Project mourns the loss of Abraham Raji (UPDATED)
The Debian Project has lost a member of its community. On 13th September 2023 Abraham Raji was involved in a fatal accident during a kayaking trip
openSUSE Slowroll Considers Renaming, Vote Now
openSUSE’s Slowroll ponders a new identity, while the Tumbleweed users are the first enjoying the new GNOME 45
 
today's howtos
many howtos for the daytime
LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” Is Now Available for Download
LMDE (Linux Mint Debian Edition) 6 “Faye” is now available for download based on the Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” operating system series.
Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.5
Porteus 5.01 distribution is now available for download based on Slackware Linux and powered by the latest Linux 6.5 kernel series. Here’s what’s new!
GNOME 46 Desktop Environment Slated for Release on March 20th, 2024
The upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment has been slated for release on March 20th, 2024, and the release schedule is now public.
LibreOffice 7.6.2 and 7.5.7 Released to Address Critical WebP Vulnerability
The Document Foundation released today two security updates for its popular LibreOffice open-source office suite, 7.6.2 and 7.5.7, to address a recently disclosed vulnerability in the WebP codec.
Firefox 119 Promises to Let You Import Some of Your Chrome Extensions
Firefox 119 web browser is now available for public beta testing with support for importing Chrome extensions when migrating from Google Chrome, an improved Firefox View feature, and more.
Firefox 118 Is Now Available for Download with Built-In Translation for Websites
Mozilla Firefox 118 open-source web browser is now available for download with built-in translation feature for websites and other changes.
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: September 24th, 2023
The 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup for September 24th, 2023, brings news about GNOME 45, Fedora Linux 39 beta, Ubuntu 23.10 beta, new HPLIP release, and more.
LMDE 6 “Faye” released
The team is proud to announce the release of LMDE 6 “Faye”
Android Leftovers
How To Pin An App On Android (And Why You'll Want To)
Canonical announces the general release of Charmed MLFlow
The company behind Ubuntu Linux, Snap, and numerous other technologies announced the release of its popular machine-learning platform for general availability
Survey to Explore openSUSE's Use Cases, More
A recently published openSUSE survey is asking IT professionals and users about their views on open-source technologies and the ever-evolving Linux ecosystem
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 180 is available for testing
With the release of IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 179, we have made the next update available for testing
Android Leftovers
Android 14 QPR1 Beta 1 feedback survey for Pixel now open
More Programming Leftovers
4 more links
Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers
Web stuff and links
Programming Leftovers
Coding blog posts from the Web
Python Programming
Links about Python
Education: EuroBSDCon 2023, NLUUG Award, and More
FOSS centric education stories
Databases: pg_cirrus 1.0, MongoDB, and More
Database related news
Linux Mastodon App and Mastodon News
Some Mastodon stories
Devices and Open Hardware News
More gadgets, Linux and otherwise
Raspberry Pi Leftovers
News picks about the SBC
Windows Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and Incidents
Incidents involving Microsoft
Distributions: Qubes OS, Nix, and Bedrock Linux
Some distro news
KDE Events, Sponsorship, Breeze Fork
Some KDE news
Games: Source Code Release, Cyberpunk 2077 2.0, and More
Mostly the latest from Liam Dawe
Latest on the Unity Backlash
it has not calmed down
FreeBSD and OpenBSD News/Developments
Recent BSD happenings
today's howtos
many howtos from the past week
Maps and GNOME 45
The GNOME 45.0 release has just recently been published, and with it a new release of Maps
CAPS LOCK BEHAVIOUR DISABLED IN GNOME
SOMETIMES I PRESS THE CAPS LOCK KEY BY ACCIDENT, USUALLY WHILE PLAYING A VIDEO GAME. I THEN FIND MYSELF UNABLE TO TYPE A PASSWORD OR I AM ACCUSED OF SHOUTING ONLINE
How big is Debian
Now this was quite a tease! For those who haven't seen it, I encourage you to check it out
Firefox 118 Released with Automatic Translation
A new release - Firefox 118 just hit the shelves with automatic translation support.
Tor Browser 13.0a5 and Tails 5.17.1
Tor-related releases
Android Leftovers
Xiaomi gives Wear OS another shot with the Watch 2 Pro
Important release of LibreOffice 7.6.2 Community and LibreOffice 7.5.7 Community with key security fix
The Document Foundation is releasing LibreOffice 7.6.2 Community and LibreOffice 7.5.7 Community ahead of schedule to address a security issue known as CVE 2023-4863
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux in the Ham Shack, GNU World Order, Destination Linux, This Week in Linux, and More
half a dozen new episodes
today's howtos
many howtos for the morning
How to Install and Use LibreOffice Extensions
A complete guide on how to install and use extensions in LibreOffice.
IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 179 released
It is time to upgrade your systems to IPFire 2.27 - Core Update 179
Postgres-Related Releases
5 new releases
Android Leftovers
Review of Arylic BP50 Bluetooth 5.2 preamplifier with TIDAL Music
My Fave Drop Down Terminal Now Supports Ubuntu 23.04
The popular ddterm GNOME extension has finally been updated to support GNOME 44 — and GNOME 451, which is included in Ubuntu 23.10
Announcing Fedora Linux 39 Beta
The Fedora Project is pleased to announce the immediate availability of Fedora Linux 39 Beta
KaOS 2023.09 Released as the Final Installment with Plasma 5
Explore KaOS 2023.09, the release that brings the final Plasma 5, and welcomes a new era of KDE-powered Linux with porting work for Plasma 6.
Android Leftovers
This dangerous Android malware is stealing from 100 banking apps — protect yourself now
DebConf23 Coverage From Jonathan McDowell and Jonathan Carter
Two reports
IBM is Selling Complexity, Not GNU/Linux
It's not about the clients, it's about money
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Nextcloud and more
Android Leftovers
Millions of Android users receive free upgrade that instantly speeds up their phone
Xfce vs GNOME: Which Desktop is for you?
Xfce vs. GNOME. Discover these two desktops' performance, customization, and resource usage differences.
LibreOffice Tools Options Menu Item Missing in MacOS: How to Find
If you are looking for the Tools > Options menu item in macOS build of LibreOffice, here's how to discover it.
Today in Techrights
New articles since site upgrade
Modern Web Means Proprietary Trash
Mozilla is financially beholden to Google and thus we cannot expect any pushback or for Firefox to "reclaims the Web" a second time around
GStreamer 1.22.6 and Software Lists
New release and some software in review
Unifont 15.1.02 and GNU gettext 0.22.1 Released
Two GNU releases
A bit on sponsorship and money
The topic of sponsored work comes up surprisingly often. Now, many KDE developers are already sponsored by businesses to work on KDE software, either on a full-time-work basis, or for specific areas of work
Review: Mageia 9
Mageia is a distribution which grew out of the Mandriva family
Linux 6.6-rc3
As usual, rc3 is a bit larger than rc2, as people have started finding
today's howtos
many howtos for the end of the weekend