A bit on sponsorship and money

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Sep 25, 2023



The topic of sponsored work comes up surprisingly often. Now, many KDE developers are already sponsored by businesses to work on KDE software, either on a full-time-work basis, or for specific areas of work. But what’s less common is for a specific person to sponsor another specific person to work on a specific bug or feature. I’m talking about short-term gigs paying most likely a few hundred euros or less. This can work well for getting persistent bugs in the yellow boxes fixed. It does happen, but it’s not as common as I think anyone would like! There’s a lot of untapped potential here, I think.

So today I’d like to announce the creation of a “Sponsored work” category in the KDE forum! This is a place for people to come together for the purpose of sponsoring work on individual bugs or features. If you’re willing to sponsor work for something, post about it here. If you’re open to these kinds of micro-sponsorship opportunities, look for them here!

