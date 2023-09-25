Unifont 15.1.02 and GNU gettext 0.22.1 Released

21 September 2023 Unifont 15.1.02 is now available. This is a minor release. It adjusts 46 glyphs in the Wen Quan Yi range, and adds Plane 3 ideographs. This release no longer builds TrueType fonts by default, as announced over the past year. They have been replaced with their OpenType equivalents. TrueType fonts can still be built manually by typing "make truetype" in the font directory.