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PantherX OS – Linux distribution based on Guix
Quoting: PantherX OS - Linux distribution based on Guix - LinuxLinks —
PantherX OS is a Linux distribution based on Guix, a functional cross-platform package manager and a tool to instantiate and manage Unix-like operating systems, based on the Nix package manager.
It aims to make Guix’s declarative, reproducible system management more accessible by providing a ready-to-use desktop operating system, rolling updates, rollback support, system replication, and non-free software and drivers enabled out of the box for broader hardware compatibility.
The distribution is configured through Guix-style system configuration templates, letting users define the system, services, packages, desktop environment, users, disk layout, and other core settings in a reproducible way. PantherX also provides desktop presets and supports environments including GNOME, KDE Plasma, XFCE, MATE, LXQt, Sway, and i3.