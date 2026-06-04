news
Red Hat/Fedora: Majority is Still Marketing of Slop Plagiarism, Updates on AlmaLinux and Qubes
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Red Hat Official ☛ The future of AI demands a hybrid foundation [Ed: Slop promotion instead of Linux]
If you glance at the tech headlines today, you’d think the answer is simple. The industry has become utterly obsessed with the concept of agentic AI—the promise of autonomous software agents executing complex corporate workflows with the flick of a switch. The mainstream narrative treats AI like a standalone magic box. Buy the right proprietary model, plug it in, and watch your operational headaches vanish.
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Red Hat ☛ Intelligent inference scheduling with llm-d on Red Bait AI [Ed: Slop promotion by Red Hat, plagiarism with better marketing]
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Red Hat ☛ Improve vLLM Semantic Router accuracy with fine-tuning [Ed: Red Hat's never-ending slop promotion]
The vLLM Semantic Router solves a real problem. Not every request needs the same model. Some are simple and deterministic. Others require multi-step reasoning, tool use, or long context windows. If everything is sent to your largest model, you burn compute, increase latency, and lose efficiency across the entire system.
So we introduce a routing layer.
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Red Hat ☛ Deploy Hermes Agent on OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) with vLLM model serving [Ed: Not a day can go by without IBM Red Hat peddling slop]
Most Hey Hi (AI) agents forget everything between conversations. They can't learn from past interactions or remember your preferences, requiring you to explain context every single time. This makes them useful for one-off queries but impractical for ongoing work. Hermes Agent, built by Nous Research, solves this with a closed learning loop. This article demonstrates how to deploy Hermes Agent on Red Hat OpenShift AI with GPU-accelerated vLLM model serving, giving you a production-grade Hey Hi (AI) agent that learns and remembers.
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Red Hat ☛ Build modular Hey Hi (AI) pipelines with OpenShift Hey Hi (AI) and reusable components [Ed: Red Hat becoming slop pusher in every way conceivable]
Stop reinventing the wheel each time you build a gen Hey Hi (AI) workflow. You might be manually coding data prep workflows, fine-tuning infrastructure, or evaluation frameworks from scratch. If so, you are spending time on solved problems instead of differentiating your Hey Hi (AI) applications. Teams often repeat the same work because they don't have a shared component library.
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Red Hat ☛ UBI 9 and 10 builders on Paketo Buildpacks with multi-arch support
Over the past year, one of the major things that has happened with Paketo Buildpacks is the addition of Red Hat Universal Base Image (UBI) 9 and UBI 10 builders and the support of multiple architecture builds. Paketo Buildpacks now publishes builders based on UBI 9 and UBI 10 with multi-arch output builds.
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Red Hat ☛ Evaluation-driven development with EvalHub
If you have shipped software, you probably know test-driven development (TDD). Write a failing test. Write the code to make it pass. Refactor. Ship with confidence. The red-green-refactor cycle is elegant because it is prominently deterministic in nature: the test either passes or it doesn't. Every state is unambiguous.
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Red Hat ☛ Red Hat build of Cryostat 4.2: Enhanced Java monitoring for OpenShift
Red Hat build of Cryostat 4.2 is now generally available (GA) and brings new tools to the Java monitoring ecosystem. This update focuses on data insights, profiling, and more granular automation for JDK Flight Recorder (JFR).
If you are troubleshooting a memory leak in a production pod or automating performance regression tests, Red Bait build of Cryostat 4.2 provides the specialized tooling needed to manage Java Virtual Machine (JVM) performance. Because it deploys on OpenShift, it can scale to Java projects running in OpenShift environments.
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It's FOSS ☛ AlmaLinux Day is Coming to Hollywood's Backyard This July
Expect a new AlmaLinux edition built for media and entertainment workflows to make its debut at the July 18 event.
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Qubes Canary 047
We have published Qubes Canary 047. The text of this canary and its accompanying cryptographic signatures are reproduced below. For an explanation of this announcement and instructions for authenticating this canary, please see the end of this announcement.