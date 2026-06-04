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I upgraded to Fedora 44 and one change made it immediately worth it
Quoting: I upgraded to Fedora 44 and one change made it immediately worth it —
I've been running Linux on my MacBook Air M1 for a while now, thanks to the Fedora Asahi Remix project, which ports Fedora Linux to Apple Silicon. Every version gets more stable and capable, and Fedora 44, the latest version, is no exception. There are quite a few changes in this release, but one stood out the moment I read the release notes. Fedora Asahi Remix 44 finally redited its custom, forked graphics driver and included builds from the upstream Mesa source (the drivers the rest of the Linux world uses). For M1 users, that single change has a bigger effect on long-term stability than almost anything else in this release.