This release contains important security updates to the tor daemon and fixes some censorship circumvention problems.

For example, if an attacker was able to exploit other unknown security vulnerabilities in an application included in Tails, they might then use this vulnerability to take full control of your Tails and deanonymize you.

Radxa has introduced the Dragon Q8B, a compact single-board computer built around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform. The board combines an 8-core processor, up to 29 TOPS of AI performance, dual 2.5GbE networking, and multiple PCIe expansion options in a 100 × 75 mm form factor for edge computing, robotics, industrial automation, and intelligent vision applications.

Orange Pi closes the year by unveiling new details about the Orange Pi AI Station, a compact board-level edge computing platform built around the Ascend 310 series processor. The system targets high-density inference workloads with large memory options, NVMe storage support, and extensive I/O in a small footprint.

The June 1st, 2026, Steam Client update adds support for dimming the Steam Controller‘s LED via settings in Steam, adds a potential workaround for an issue on Linux where gamepad emulation would break for Steam Controllers, and reverts changes to trackpad momentum tracking that caused a deadzone around the edges of the Steam Controller trackpad.

Coming more than three months after Clonezilla Live 3.3.1, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 release is based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of May 17th, 2026, and it’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series to ensure Clonezilla Live will run on newer hardware and support more devices.

Coming three and a half months after Transmission 4.1.1, the Transmission 4.1.2 release is here to fix a bug that could cause duplicate HTTP announces to be sent to trackers, a bug that stalled some downloads at 99%, a bug that prevented TCP peer connections on some systems, and a build failure when building Transmission with link-time optimization.

T2/Linux 26.6 delivers a further refined KDE Plasma desktop experience with integrated Flatpak app support, while also providing a fully reproducible Wayland-based KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop across both glibc and musl LLVM/Clang builds, and an updated toolchain with the latest GCC 16.1 and LLVM/Clang 22.1 compilers.

Coming three weeks after Giada 1.4.1, the Giada 1.4.2 release is the second maintenance update to the Giada 1.4 “Korrigan” series, which introduced support for scenes as a new way to add greater variety and richness to your live performances.

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.0.14, the COSMIC 1.0.15 release adds support for multiple full-screen windows per workspace, which fixes Steam’s Big Picture mode issues, improves MIME app detection in COSMIC Files, and adds a configuration option for XDG activation (focus stealing) behavior.

Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.1, KDE Gear 26.04.2 is here to add video URL fallback and a mechanism to detect unavailable formats to AudioTube, adapt KDE Itinerary’s notification icons to the behavior changes introduced in KDE Frameworks 6.27, and adapt most of the KDE apps to KMime’s move to KDE Frameworks.

Coming two weeks after Tails 7.8, the Tails 7.8.1 release is a small update but an important one, as it ships with an updated Debian kernel, Linux 6.12.90-2, which was patched against the CVE-2026-43503 security vulnerabilities that could allow an application in Tails to gain administrative privileges.

original

Leadership is Underrated

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2026



When ManCity replaced Manuel Pellegrini with a more famous manager it didn't envision winning 20 titles in 10 years (it could only hope )

Ten years ago Manuel Pellegrini was 'offloaded' to a "lesser club" - the football club that has just been relegated (West Ham).

Manuel Pellegrini was a fine coach/manager, but he didn't command unconditional authority over all the players; he tolerated all sorts of players who had failed to meet expectations, whereas the new manager dumped them routinely and was willing to be 'harsh' to get ahead (or to the top ), starting with local heroes such as Joe Hart.

Just over 10 days have passed since the ManCity parade and "Pep" is really gone. The mural of him is not, nor are videos where he stands next to places we visit every day. I find myself checking almost every day for news about who's going to succeed him (we might know before the World Cup; rumours aren't confirmed signings though) and there are lingering concerns ManCity might become like the post-Ferguson ManUtd (perpetual stagnation sigh only "random spells" of questionable 'success' or hurrah). It has been mostly rainy since he left; no stadium events, hardly even concerts lately (only a handful this month).

Leadership in technology isn't that different from leadership in sports; for technical teams to perform well and to do so consistently one must pick - or cling onto - top talent.

At companies like IBM we see the exact opposite of this.

In GAFAM, mass layoffs has destroyed morale and increased stress levels. It's hard to perform under stress; happiness works better.

GAFAM is fast becoming just a giant pile of debt it cannot pay back.

Institutions like the EPO - run by corrupt politicians like the "cocaine king" - have little sense of pride left. The leaders clap for nobody but themselves. They're immoral idiots.

Team-building is something that "Pep" seemed to be good at, as was Jürgen Klopp. Liverpool FC is orphaned again, just 2 years after Klopp left. █

Image source: Manuel Luis Pellegrini Ripamonti