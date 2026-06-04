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Leadership is Underrated
When ManCity replaced Manuel Pellegrini with a more famous manager it didn't envision winning 20 titles in 10 years (it could only hope)
Ten years ago Manuel Pellegrini was 'offloaded' to a "lesser club" - the football club that has just been relegated (West Ham).
Manuel Pellegrini was a fine coach/manager, but he didn't command unconditional authority over all the players; he tolerated all sorts of players who had failed to meet expectations, whereas the new manager dumped them routinely and was willing to be 'harsh' to get ahead (or to the top), starting with local heroes such as Joe Hart.
Just over 10 days have passed since the ManCity parade and "Pep" is really gone. The mural of him is not, nor are videos where he stands next to places we visit every day. I find myself checking almost every day for news about who's going to succeed him (we might know before the World Cup; rumours aren't confirmed signings though) and there are lingering concerns ManCity might become like the post-Ferguson ManUtd (perpetual stagnation sigh only "random spells" of questionable 'success' or hurrah). It has been mostly rainy since he left; no stadium events, hardly even concerts lately (only a handful this month).
Leadership in technology isn't that different from leadership in sports; for technical teams to perform well and to do so consistently one must pick - or cling onto - top talent.
At companies like IBM we see the exact opposite of this.
In GAFAM, mass layoffs has destroyed morale and increased stress levels. It's hard to perform under stress; happiness works better.
GAFAM is fast becoming just a giant pile of debt it cannot pay back.
Institutions like the EPO - run by corrupt politicians like the "cocaine king" - have little sense of pride left. The leaders clap for nobody but themselves. They're immoral idiots.
Team-building is something that "Pep" seemed to be good at, as was Jürgen Klopp. Liverpool FC is orphaned again, just 2 years after Klopp left. █
Image source: Manuel Luis Pellegrini Ripamonti