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Free and Open Source Software
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Firecracker - virtualization technology - LinuxLinks
Firecracker is a virtualization technology designed to create and run lightweight microVMs for secure, multi-tenant container and function workloads.
It uses Linux KVM and a minimalist virtual machine monitor that removes unnecessary guest-facing devices and features, helping reduce memory footprint and attack surface while improving startup speed and hardware utilization.
This is free and open source software.
Ledge - terminal-based personal finance tracker - LinuxLinks
Ledge is a lightweight terminal-based personal finance tracker.
It’s designed for fast keyboard-driven use, letting you record transactions, monitor budgets, export reports, and review spending insights without leaving the terminal. The application stores data locally in a SQLite database and uses a YAML configuration file for settings such as currency display and tags.
This is free and open source software.
Yaffa - self-hosted personal finance web application - LinuxLinks
Yaffa is a self-hosted personal finance web application written in PHP using the Laravel framework.
It’s designed to help with long-term financial planning, giving users tools to manage accounts, track income and spending, create budgets, record recurring transactions, and monitor investments from a browser-based interface. As it’s self-hosted, financial data remains under the user’s control rather than being uploaded to a third-party cloud service.
This is free and open source software.
moneyflow - track your money from the terminal - LinuxLinks
Moneyflow is a keyboard-driven terminal application for managing personal finance transactions.
It’s designed for users who prefer fast navigation and direct control from the command line, with support for Monarch Money and YNAB backends, plus an Amazon Purchases mode for importing and analysing order history. The interface focuses on reviewing, searching, grouping, editing, and committing transaction changes without needing a conventional desktop finance application.
This is free and open source software.
ani-l - terminal-based anime library and streamer - LinuxLinks
ani-l is a terminal-based anime library and streamer written in Rust.
It lets users browse, search, and stream anime directly from the terminal, either through an interactive text user interface or command-line options. The application uses AniList and Jikan for anime metadata, while video playback is handled by mpv.
This is free and open source software.
MINISFORUM M2 Intel Panther Lake Mini PC Running Linux: BIOS - LinuxLinks
The Minisforum Elite Mini M2 is a compact mini PC built around Intel’s Panther Lake platform. In this series, I’m exploring the machine in detail from a Linux perspective, looking at hardware support, installation, power consumption, performance, thermals, noise, and everyday usability. I’ll also compare the M2 with a range of other mini PCs to see where it excels, where it falls short, and whether it’s a good choice for Linux users.
The M2 is a compact Panther Lake mini PC powered by Intel’s Core Ultra 7 356H, a 16-core, 16-thread processor, with dual DDR5 SODIMM slots, dual M.2 storage, Wi-Fi 7, dual 2.5GbE, and USB4. Its headline feature is local AI acceleration, with a 50 TOPS NPU and up to 90 TOPS combined NPU and GPU AI performance.
BIOS, or Basic Input/Output System, remains one of the most important pieces of low-level software in any computer. This firmware handles the essential groundwork before the operating system takes over, initialising hardware and providing the runtime services needed for the system to boot properly.
Savvy - self-hosted personal finance and expense tracking application - LinuxLinks
Savvy is a self-hosted personal finance and expense tracking application.
It’s designed for users who want to keep control of their financial data while managing accounts, transactions, budgets, debts, recurring payments, and reports from a web interface. The application runs in a single Docker container, stores data in SQLite, and supports multi-currency tracking including fiat and crypto assets.
This is free and open source software.
Souin - HTTP cache system - LinuxLinks
Souin is an HTTP cache system for reverse proxies and web services.
Written in Go, it is designed to cache HTTP responses in front of upstream applications and can be deployed in different ways depending on your stack. The project’s documentation covers use as a reverse-proxy cache along with integrations for a range of servers, gateways, and Go web frameworks.
This is free and open source software.
Microdot - small web framework for Python and MicroPython - LinuxLinks
Microdot is a minimalistic web framework for Python and MicroPython inspired by Flask.
It’s designed for building HTTP services, APIs, and small web applications with a very small footprint, which makes it a good fit for microcontrollers and other resource-constrained systems as well as standard Python environments.
This is free and open source software.