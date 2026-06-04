Free and Open Source Software

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Tor Project blog

New Alpha Release: Tor Browser 16.0a7

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.15

This release contains important security updates to the tor daemon and fixes some censorship circumvention problems.

9to5Linux

COSMIC 1.0.15 Adds Support for Multiple Full-Screen Windows per Workspace

Coming only a week after COSMIC 1.0.14, the COSMIC 1.0.15 release adds support for multiple full-screen windows per workspace, which fixes Steam’s Big Picture mode issues, improves MIME app detection in COSMIC Files, and adds a configuration option for XDG activation (focus stealing) behavior.

Giada 1.4.2 Open-Source Loop Machine Makes Working with Scenes Smoother

Coming three weeks after Giada 1.4.1, the Giada 1.4.2 release is the second maintenance update to the Giada 1.4 “Korrigan” series, which introduced support for scenes as a new way to add greater variety and richness to your live performances.

T2 Linux 26.6 Brings Linux 7.0, Refined KDE Plasma Desktop with Flatpak Support

T2/Linux 26.6 delivers a further refined KDE Plasma desktop experience with integrated Flatpak app support, while also providing a fully reproducible Wayland-based KDE Plasma 6.7 desktop across both glibc and musl LLVM/Clang builds, and an updated toolchain with the latest GCC 16.1 and LLVM/Clang 22.1 compilers.

Transmission 4.1.2 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Important Fixes

Coming three and a half months after Transmission 4.1.1, the Transmission 4.1.2 release is here to fix a bug that could cause duplicate HTTP announces to be sent to trackers, a bug that stalled some downloads at 99%, a bug that prevented TCP peer connections on some systems, and a build failure when building Transmission with link-time optimization.

Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Improved MDRAID Support

Coming more than three months after Clonezilla Live 3.3.1, the Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 release is based on the Debian Sid (Unstable) repository as of May 17th, 2026, and it’s powered by the latest and greatest Linux 7.0 kernel series to ensure Clonezilla Live will run on newer hardware and support more devices.

New Steam Client Update Adds Support for Dimming the Steam Controller’s LED

The June 1st, 2026, Steam Client update adds support for dimming the Steam Controller‘s LED via settings in Steam, adds a potential workaround for an issue on Linux where gamepad emulation would break for Steam Controllers, and reverts changes to trackpad momentum tracking that caused a deadzone around the edges of the Steam Controller trackpad.

LinuxGizmos.com

(Updated) Orange Pi Unveils AI Station with Ascend 310 and 176 TOPS Compute

Orange Pi closes the year by unveiling new details about the Orange Pi AI Station, a compact board-level edge computing platform built around the Ascend 310 series processor. The system targets high-density inference workloads with large memory options, NVMe storage support, and extensive I/O in a small footprint.

Dragon Q8B SBC combines Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 with dual 2.5GbE

Radxa has introduced the Dragon Q8B, a compact single-board computer built around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform. The board combines an 8-core processor, up to 29 TOPS of AI performance, dual 2.5GbE networking, and multiple PCIe expansion options in a 100 × 75 mm form factor for edge computing, robotics, industrial automation, and intelligent vision applications.

news

Free and Open Source Software

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2026

virtualization

 
 



Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts





 
Linux Lite 8.0 “Hematite” Launches with Linux Kernel 7.0, Ubuntu 26.04 LTS Base

  
Linux Lite 8.0 distribution is now available for download based on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS (Resolute Raccoon) and powered by the Linux 7.0 kernel series. Here’s what’s new!

 
Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 Released with Linux Kernel 7.0, Improved MDRAID Support

  
Clonezilla Live 3.3.2 disk cloning/imaging tool is now available for download with Linux kernel 7.0, Partclone 0.3.47, improved MDRAID support, gocryptfs mechanism for image encryption, and other changes.

 
Web News and Release of Waterfox 6.6.14

  
Waterfox 6.6.14 is out

 
Kernel Release 7.1-rc6

  
almost final


  
 


 
Android Leftovers

  
The closest thing to Pixel's Now Playing is already built into your Android phone

 
Minimal distro MocaccinoOS 26.06 comes with KDE 6.6.5, the 6.18.33 kernel, more

  
With new releases now moved to the MocaccinoOS SourceForge page

 
8 ways I optimize Zorin OS for peak performance - from a decades-long Linux user

  
Like most Linux distributions, Zorin OS offers a lot

 
Linux might never replace Windows, so Valve is putting it in your living room instead

  
For as long as I've been using PCs and building them, the notion that the next year will finally be the Year of the Linux Desktop stubbornly refuses to die

 
Exciting Week Next Week [original]

  
Free software is becoming more mainstream

 
This is how I'd learn Linux if I had to start all over again

  
I've been using Linux exclusively on my workstation for almost four years now

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
CalamaroOS – desktop Linux distribution

  
CalamaroOS is a desktop Linux distribution that builds on Gentoo Stage 3 with systemd and aims to make Gentoo easier to install and use

 
How to try out over 85 Linux distros, no installation required - with DistroSea

  
This web-based Linux platform makes it easy to explore dozens of distributions

 
Using Rhino Linux's new Lomiri snapshot took me back to the glory days of Unity

  
Rhino Linux has always been a beautiful Linux distribution

 
LWN coverage from the 2026 Linux Storage, Filesystem, Memory Management, and BPF Summit

  
many new articles

 
LWN on Slop in Linux and Openwashing

  
2 new articles

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
EX-11: Prepping for Plasma's Last X11-Supported Release

  
This change will be included in Plasma 6.8, which will be released in around five months

 
COSMIC 1.0.15 Adds Support for Multiple Full-Screen Windows per Workspace

  
COSMIC 1.0.15 desktop environment is now available with improvements across COSMIC Files, COSMIC Term, COSMIC Edit, COSMIC Store, COSMIC Comp, and COSMIC Applets.

 
Servers and Shows

  
3 more stories - today's leftovers

 
Sharing, Standards, and Free, Libre, and Open Source Software

  
FOSS and more

 
Perl Programming Leftovers

  
From the past week

 
Education and Events: Frankfurt Area FreeBSD Hackathon, Python Projects for Raspberry Pi, Postgres Hacking Workshop, and Ubuntu Summit

  
4 new picks of relevance

 
EU Seeking More Software Freedom / Digital Sovereignty

  
EU reckoning

 
Devices and Modder-Friendly Hardware: Pimoroni, Arduino, and More

  
Hardware projects mostly

 
Red Hat on OpenShift, Bugs, Slop, and More

  
mostly redhat.com

 
Vulnerabilities in X.Org X server and Xwayland, EasyOS Adopts Xlibre

  
Xlibre and more

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical leftovers, 5 picks

 
NVIDIA Drifts Further Away From Graphics

  
Linux and more

 
BSD: FreeBSD, HomeAssistant , OpenZFS and SeaweedFS

  
4 new picks

 
Linux Security News: KDE Linux, RSA, Attack Surface

  
half a dozen new picks

 
Canonical/Ubuntu on InfiniBand, Slop, Flutter, and More

  
Summit and beyond

 
Games: Mina the Hollower, Gravity Circuit, Factorio 2.1, and More

  
latest from GamingOnLinux

 
IBM/Microsoft Pushing systemd Even Harder, Microsoft Front Group (So-calleda new European consortium for a digital Europe"

  
2 more stories

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development picks

 
Giada 1.4.2 Open-Source Loop Machine Makes Working with Scenes Smoother

  
Giada 1.4.2 open-source loop machine and music production software is now available for download with smoother scene workflow, fixes for a few annoyances, and some welcome code cleanup.

 
T2 Linux 26.6 Brings Linux 7.0, Refined KDE Plasma Desktop with Flatpak Support

  
T2 Linux SDE 26.6 is now available for download as a hefty update for this highly portable source-based Linux distribution adding a refined KDE Plasma desktop with Flatpak support and Linux 7.0.

 
Android Leftovers

  
Android 17 Beta 4.1 Is Now Live: Here's Every Feature You Can Test and Eligible Phones

 
Why Ubuntu won when every other "easy" Linux distro failed

  
Every few years, someone declares that this is finally the Linux desktop's moment

 
New Dell XPS 14 and 16 Announced, Ubuntu Version Coming This Year

  
Dell has announced the return of its XPS laptop line at CES 2026

 
A Green Anniversary [original]

  
a week away from this site's birthday (or anniversary)

 
Windows Down to New Lows in Australia [original]

  
Is Microsoft going under down under?

 
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

  
This is free and open source software

 
Why I never let my Android recycling bin sit full for 30 days - and how I empty it

  
Android keeps deleted files in the Trash for 30 days

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
Transmission 4.1.2 Open-Source BitTorrent Client Released with Important Fixes

  
Transmission 4.1.2 open-source BitTorrent client is now available for download with various bug fixes and improvements for the Qt client, GTK client, Web client, and macOS client.

 
Amin Bandali on Free Software Work and GNU Spotlight (Releases)

  
FSF and GNU mostly

 
Events Covering Free, Libre, and Open Source Software (and More Things)

  
FOSS days

 
GNU/Linux Leftovers

  
GNU/Linux mostly

 
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers

  
FOSS and more leftovers

 
Firefox Development, Nightly, and DevTools

  
some relevant updates

 
Olivier Mehani on Docket and Moving From Kubernetes Dashboard to Headlamp

  
server stuff mostly

 
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Late Night Linux, and More

  
new episodes

 
Red Hat, LLM Slop, and the Latest PR Stunt With Fake Figures

  
mostly redhat.com

 
Ubuntu: FunOS System Requirements, Slop With Openwashing Slant, and Improving System Performance

  
Canonical/Ubuntu leftovers

 
Linux Devices, Pet Projects, and Hackable Gadgets

  
Devices and more

 
Programming Leftovers

  
Development leftovers

 
Security, Backdoored Windows Server, and GitHub (npm) Causes Trouble for IBM Red Hat

  
security leftovers

 
CIFSwitch Bug in Linux and Other Defects in the Kernel

  
slop-made kernel

 
today's howtos

  
Instructionals/Technical posts

 
Games: Consoles, Enter the Chronosphere, NVIDIA Pushing Rootkits and DRM

  
gaming leftovers

 
Audacious 4.6 Media Player Released with File Browser Plugin, Many Improvements

  
Audacious 4.6 open-source media player is now available for download with a File Browser plugin, GTK port of Playback History plugin, support for playing Musepack SV8 files, and much more.

 
F44 Elections Vote Now!

  
The F44 elections voting period is now open

 
Richard Stallman Talks in Switzerland and Germany This Month [original]

  
there's a talk 10 days from now in Switzerland, followed by another in Germany 4 days later

 
Looking Back at 22 Years of Phoronix and a Site That Used to Link to Phoronix [original]

  
So much has changed since

 
Linux Magazine's Latest Issue

  
for last month/this month

 
EasyOS built with Xlibre

  
Xlibre is a fork of x11, keeping it alive

 
Microsoft Windows Was Never Measured This Low in Italy [original]

  
Italy isn't even the exception here

 
Android Leftovers

  
ASUS Wants to Take on Rivals with its New 12-inch Android Tablet

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
Only free and open source software qualifies for inclusion

 
This month in KDE Linux: May 2026

  
Welcome to another edition of “This month in KDE Linux” — KDE’s in-progress operating system

 
AlmaLinux Day is Coming to Hollywood's Backyard This July

  
Expect a new AlmaLinux edition built for media and entertainment workflows to make its debut at the July 18 event

 
Krita 5.3.2.1 Released!

  
Hot on the heels of Krita 5.3.2

 
Want to be a Linux pro like me? Master these 8 skills first

  
I've been using Linux since 1997. If you intend to climb the hierarchical ladder of Linux users

 
Linux Turns 35 This Year. Its Birthplace Replaces Windows With GNU/Linux. [original]

  
This year in Finland GNU/Linux is measured as rising

 
All-Time Low for Windows in Cuba This Month [original]

  
It's not hard to find many countries where Windows has fallen to new lows

 
SBB Inspire With Richard Stallman [original]

  
It seems like RMS is receiving endorsement or at least belated recognition from very high-profile institutions

 
Android Leftovers

  
Which Pixels made the cut? Android 17 summer rollout list revealed

 
COSMIC looked like the future of Linux desktops — switching to it was a mistake I didn't see coming

  
System 76’s COSMIC desktop was shaping up to be a promising desktop environment

 
I tried the latest MX Linux version on my PC, and it made the system look and feel like new

  
MX Linux has released a version that includes features and software

 
Free and Open Source Software

  
This is free and open source software

 
Stable kernels: Linux 7.0.11, Linux 6.18.34, Linux 6.12.92, Linux 6.6.142, Linux 6.1.175, Linux 5.15.209, and Linux 5.10.258

  
I'm announcing the release of the 7.0.11 kernel

 
Uptime of 900 Days [original]

  
If this laptop makes it to 1,000 days, it'll be the middle of September

 
today's leftovers

  
GNU/Linux, Valnet focused

 
Applications: Distrobox, Tmux, and More

  
3 Valnet articles

 
Self-hosting/Hardware/Modding: Self-hosting, Proxmox, and Oopsie With a NAS

  
From from Valnet

 
XDA Looks at Jolla's Sailfish OS (GNU/Linux on Mobile)

  
"Sailfish OS showed me what Linux phones could actually be, and we need more of it"

 
I made KDE Plasma look like Apple made it with a few surprisingly simple tweaks

  
“ricing” your desktop can be a fun way to bring back some of that macOS feel without all the compromises that you’d expect from macOS

 
Today in Techrights

  
Some of the latest articles

 
New Steam Client Update Adds Support for Dimming the Steam Controller’s LED

  
Valve released a new Steam Client stable update with support for dimming the Steam Controller’s LED and other Steam Controller improvements.