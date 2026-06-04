news
Panic Over Privilege Escalation in Linux, Dr. Andrew Tridgell Starts Messing About With LLM Slop
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Security Week ☛ Organizations Warned of Exploited Linux Kernel Vulnerability
An improper authentication bug allows attackers to escalate their privileges and escape containers.
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LWN ☛ Tridgell: rsync and outrage
Andrew Tridgell has written a blog post responding to complaints that he has begun using LLM tools in his work maintaining rsync: [...]
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OpenSSF (Linux Foundation) ☛ Updates from Europe: Single Reporting Platform, Public Consultations, New Publications
Updated FAQ on the CRA Single Reporting Platform ENISA published an updated FAQ on the CRA Single Reporting Platform, which includes valuable information concerning the procedures for reporting [...]
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LWN ☛ Security updates for Wednesday
Security updates have been issued by Debian (php-twig), Fedora (hplip, python-wsgidav, roundcubemail, and xorg-x11-server), Oracle (compat-openssl10, httpd:2.4, and kernel), Red Hat (osbuild-composer), SUSE (busybox, cloudflared, cockpit, cups, ffmpeg-4, gnutls, google-osconfig-agent, helm, hplip, kernel, kubelogin, libjxl, libsoup, libunbound8, LibVNCServer-devel, mapserver, nvidia-open-driver-G06-signed, nvidia-open-driver-G07-signed, openssh, python-idna, qemu, rqlite, shadowsocks-v2ray-plugin, ucode-intel, unbound, vim, vorbis-tools, and xorg-x11-server), and Ubuntu (age, dovecot, editorconfig-core, gobgp, libapache-mod-jk, libcommons-lang-java, libcommons-lang3-java, libeconf, linux, linux-aws, linux-aws-6.8, linux-aws-fips, linux-azure, linux-fips,
linux-gcp, linux-gcp-6.8, linux-gcp-fips, linux-gke, linux-gkeop,
linux-hwe-6.8, linux-ibm, linux-ibm-6.8, linux-nvidia, linux-nvidia-6.8,
linux-nvidia-lowlatency, linux-nvidia-tegra, linux-oracle,
linux-oracle-6.8, linux-raspi, linux-raspi-realtime, linux-realtime,
linux-realtime-6.8, linux, linux-aws, linux-azure, linux-azure-6.17, linux-hwe-6.17,
linux-nvidia-6.17, linux-oem-6.17, linux-oracle, linux-oracle-6.17,
linux-raspi, linux-realtime, linux-realtime-6.17, linux, linux-aws, linux-gcp, linux-ibm, linux-nvidia, linux-oracle,
linux-raspi, linux-realtime, linux-aws-6.17, linux-gcp, linux-gcp-6.17, luanti, mysql-8.0, mysql-8.4, node-tar-fs, and unbound).