Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark

wlsunset is a small utility that adjusts display color temperature on Wayland compositors that support the wlr-gamma-control-unstable-v1 protocol. It’s designed to shift the screen between day and night color temperatures automatically based on the current day and a specified latitude and longitude, while also supporting manual sunrise and sunset times for users who want fixed scheduling.

The program can control all outputs automatically or target specific outputs, and it also lets you tune both the color temperatures and gamma level. In addition to its automatic solar tracking, wlsunset supports runtime cycling between high temperature, low temperature, and automatic mode, making it a practical tool for reducing harsh screen tones during evening use on Wayland systems.

This is free and open source software.