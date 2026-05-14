news
Free and Open Source Software, and Benchmark
-
lrzip-next - Long Range ZIP - LinuxLinks
lrzip-next is a long-range compression utility.
The project builds on the original design with a large number of enhancements aimed at better compression, broader platform support, improved configurability, and ongoing maintenance.
This is free and open source software.
RCP Tools- manage large filesets - LinuxLinks
RCP Tools is a Rust-based collection of command-line utilities for managing large filesets on Linux systems and across remote hosts.
The project includes tools for copying, removing, hard-linking, comparing, and generating sample file trees, and it supports remote operations using host:/path syntax with rcpd started over SSH.
This is free and open source software.
wlsunset - adjusts display color temperature on Wayland compositors - LinuxLinks
wlsunset is a small utility that adjusts display color temperature on Wayland compositors that support the wlr-gamma-control-unstable-v1 protocol. It’s designed to shift the screen between day and night color temperatures automatically based on the current day and a specified latitude and longitude, while also supporting manual sunrise and sunset times for users who want fixed scheduling.
The program can control all outputs automatically or target specific outputs, and it also lets you tune both the color temperatures and gamma level. In addition to its automatic solar tracking, wlsunset supports runtime cycling between high temperature, low temperature, and automatic mode, making it a practical tool for reducing harsh screen tones during evening use on Wayland systems.
This is free and open source software.
rr - record-and-replay debugger for Linux - LinuxLinks
rr is a record-and-replay debugger for Linux that captures a program’s execution and lets you replay the exact same run later inside gdb.
It’s designed to make difficult, intermittent, and low-level bugs easier to investigate by turning unreliable live debugging sessions into repeatable replays, and it can handle applications made up of multiple processes and threads.
This is free and open source software.
Stump - self-hosted media server - LinuxLinks
Stump is a self-hosted media server for managing and reading comic books, manga, ebooks and other digital books.
Built with Rust, Axum, SeaORM and React, it provides a browser-based interface and OPDS access so you can serve a personal library to compatible reading clients. The project is still under active development, so it’s best treated as a promising work in progress rather than a finished media server.
This is free and open source software.
TEAMGROUP T-FORCE G50 M.2 PCIe 4.0 SSD 1TB Review - LinuxLinks
The G50 sits in the mainstream PCIe 4.0 NVMe market. It’s not pitched as an ultra-premium PCIe 5.0 drive, but as a fast and affordable Gen4 SSD for desktops, laptops, mini PCs, and small form factor systems. That makes it an interesting drive for Linux users who want a sizeable speed upgrade without paying flagship money.
All of the G50 SSDs are backed by a 5-year limited warranty. The 1TB model I’m testing is rated for 650TBW endurance.
Input/output operations per second (IOPS) and throughput are important metrics for measuring SSD performance. IOPS, pronounced “eye ops,” is the measurement of the number of input/output operations a storage device can complete within a single second. Throughput measures how much data can be transferred over time, and this is where headline sequential read and write figures are quoted.
Tilf - simple yet powerful pixel art editor - LinuxLinks
Tilf is a pixel art editor built with PySide6 for creating sprites, icons, and other small 2D assets.
It focuses on a lightweight workflow with essential drawing tools, image import and export, and a real-time preview panel, while also supporting offline use on Linux, macOS, and Windows.
This is free and open source software.
elio - terminal file manager - LinuxLinks
elio is a terminal file manager that combines fast file browsing with rich previews in a three-pane text user interface.
It’s aimed at users who spend much of their time in a terminal but still want conveniences normally associated with graphical file managers, including image previews, file metadata, trash handling, quick navigation, application launchers, and configurable themes.
This is free and open source software.