news
Board with GNU/Linux, DIY, Modding
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CNX Software ☛ Forlinx launches Rockchip RK3572 system-on-module (SoM) and development board with GNU/Linux 6.12 BSP
We noticed the Rockchip RK3572 mid-range HMI SoC a couple of months ago, and Forlinx has launched the first system-on-module (FET3572-C SoM) based on the processor, along with a development board (OK3572-C) and BSP (Board Support Package) with a fairly recent GNU/Linux 6.12 kernel. The octa-core Cortex-A73/A53 processor features a 4 TOPS NPU (the same as in the RK3588) and targets HMI applications leveraging Edge Hey Hi (AI) for consumer electronics, industrial control, edge computing, smart security, and in-vehicle terminals.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ (Updated) Orange Pi Unveils AI Station with Ascend 310 and 176 TOPS Compute
Orange Pi closes the year by unveiling new details about the Orange Pi AI Station, a compact board-level edge computing platform built around the Ascend 310 series processor. The system targets high-density inference workloads with large memory options, NVMe storage support, and extensive I/O in a small footprint.
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Linux Gizmos ☛ Dragon Q8B SBC combines Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 with dual 2.5GbE
Radxa has introduced the Dragon Q8B, a compact single-board computer built around the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 Compute Platform. The board combines an 8-core processor, up to 29 TOPS of AI performance, dual 2.5GbE networking, and multiple PCIe expansion options in a 100 × 75 mm form factor for edge computing, robotics, industrial automation, and intelligent vision applications.
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Hackaday ☛ Hydraulic Drive For Your Lawn Tractor
We’re not so sure about the pipework in such an exposed position under the machine as we think it would inevitably be damaged, but you can’t argue with the results. Having used a rough service mower with a hydraulic drive in the past, we appreciate always being exactly at the right ratio for the engine.
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Hackaday ☛ DIY Ceramic Circuit Boards Surely Count As Solarpunk
Of course anybody could take a ceramic wafer and call it a circuit board, but that’s only part of what [Emily] did. The ceramic wafer is apparently native clay, which is very cool. Even cooler is that she’s baked the traces into the pottery. While you could conceivably use some sort of conductive glaze for this, what [Emily] did was stamp her desired circuit into the unfired ceramic using a 3D-printed stamp, and then fill the depression with copper powder after the first firing. After that, a second firing is done in a reducing atmosphere to melt/sinter the copper together–it’s not totally clear which is happening here–without burning up.
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Hackaday ☛ Web-Based Control For A CB Radio
There was a time when a CB radio was a simple affair: a small box with a channel selector, volume, and squelch controls. No longer it seems, because they can now be multi-mode devices that equal the capabilities of amateur radio rigs if not surpass them. [ThatCrazyDcGuy] has one, an Albrecht AE-5900, which has the interesting feature that it can be entirely controlled from its microphone. This led to a web-based interface for the rig, through clever emulation of the microphone.