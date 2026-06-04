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KDE Gear 26.04.2 Released with More Improvements for Your Favorite KDE Apps
Coming a month after KDE Gear 26.04.1, KDE Gear 26.04.2 is here to add video URL fallback and a mechanism to detect unavailable formats to AudioTube, adapt KDE Itinerary’s notification icons to the behavior changes introduced in KDE Frameworks 6.27, and adapt most of the KDE apps to KMime’s move to KDE Frameworks.
Kitinerary, the library used by the KDE Itinerary travel assistant app, received an extractor script for BDŽ (Bulgarian State Railways) PDF tickets and a Condor PKPass extractor, the Kleopatra certificate manager now requires GpgME 1.24.2 instead of GpgME 2.0, and the KPublicTransport library now features improved OTP parsing heuristic for choosing between trip and route names.