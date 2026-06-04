I finally learned Linux after 5 years of distro-hopping, and all it took was building a NAS

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posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 04, 2026



Quoting: 3 reasons a NAS is the best way to learn Linux —

So what’s the use case for Linux?

Well, Linux is the go-to operating system for servers. So instead of forcing it to try to do the job of a desktop, let’s just put it in a role it’s primed for. Now, a NAS is basically a home server. You set it up on a spare machine, connect it to your network, and it stores and serves your files to every device in your house.

It’s also worth noting that a NAS isn’t just an experiment or a hobby project—it can actually help improve your digital life. For instance, building a NAS is one of the best ways to cut your subscriptions and save a lot of money by self-hosting the services you use. At the very least, you get to cut down on your Google Drive subscription. If you store a lot of media files on your NAS, you can install something like Jellyfin and turn it into a media server. This way you can potentially build your personal Netflix and Spotify.