news
Debian Hacking and Canonical Promoting Slop
-
Debian Family
-
Ben Hutchings: FOSS activity in 2025
This was a particularly busy month for me in terms of Debian contributions.
-
Emmanuel Kasper: Running GNU/Linux i386 binary (steamcmd) via debootstrap foreign chroot
The Steam command line client, which I need to download the game data for the Doom3 BFG shooter, is only available as an GNU/Linux i386 binary. As my main home computer is an arm64 box, this could be an issue, but today we have no less than three different ways to run a GNU/Linux i386 binary on arm64: Fex, Box32/64 and the older qemu-user mode.
-
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ AI with AMD ROCm on Ubuntu: your questions answered [Ed: Slop promotion instead of Linux]
Just last month, we launched our first version of ROCm in Ubuntu 26.04 LTS! This marks the start of a great future. The reaction so far has been great and supportive, but I’d like to cover some questions asked by the community.
-
Ubuntu ☛ RISC-V profiles – why is RVA23 significant?
-