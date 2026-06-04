news
Games: CachyOS, Godot, Fatekeeper, Everything is Gun!
-
Boiling Steam ☛ Tidal Wave: CachyOS is now Bigger than Arch GNU/Linux Ever Was!
Last time we had our regular checkpoint was in march 2026 and you may recall that it was the first time that CachyOS had taken over the 1st spot on ProtonDB for desktop distros, ahead of Arch Linux. Well, taking the first spot is one thing, but CachyOS has brokend another record, by becoming now bigger in distro share on ProtonDB than Arch GNU/Linux ever was. Before we take a look at the chart, the usual disclaimer that you love: - This may not be representative of all types of GNU/Linux users. I’m sure this is not what your proprietary trap AWS architect uses on EC2, nor what you installed for your grandmother to avoid being the IT troubleshooter in your family. - This may not be completely representative of all GNU/Linux gamers either. But I’d wage this is actually a good predictor where the market is going to shift. We saw first that Manjaro was getting the boot here first, before going under pretty much everywhere.
-
Godot Engine ☛ Creating games entirely on Android!
GABE brings full Gradle support to the Godot Android & XR editor, so you can build and publish games entirely from your Android device or XR device.
-
Godot Engine ☛ Dev snapshot: Godot 4.7 beta 5
Lockeder and loadeder
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Master the art of sword and sorcery in the Early Access release of Fatekeeper | GamingOnLinux
THQ Nordic and developer Paraglacial released Fatekeeper into Early Access, a promising looking action RPG that mixes melee and magic in a handcrafted world. Note: personal purchase.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Your arm is a constantly changing weapon in the chaotic Everything is Gun! | GamingOnLinux
Love over the top action? Everything is Gun! built for those who love old-school speed and lots of destruction - with an arm you constantly change. Here you're a captive in an ever-changing prison, with your survival being broadcast - it's all about surviving and evolving your arsenal for as long as possible.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ There's new games to claim and keep with Amazon Prime for June via Amazon Luna | GamingOnLinux
Sub to Amazon Prime? You can claim some games to keep via Amazon Luna (formerly Prime Gaming) - here's what you can grab for Linux / SteamOS and Steam Deck.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ CONTROL Resonant from Remedy Entertainment arrives in September | GamingOnLinux
During the PlayStation State of Play showcase, Remedy Entertainment announced that CONTROL Resonant will arrive September 24th.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Bancho the Chef announced as a Dave the Diver prequel focused on cooking | GamingOnLinux
As part of Sony's PlayStation State of Play showcase, Mintrocket, the team behind Dave the Diver revealed a prequel spin-off with Bancho the Chef.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Star Fox like on-rails shooter Wild Blue Skies arrives in August | GamingOnLinux
Wild Blue Skies (originally called Wild Blue) is an on-rails shooter made in the spirit of the classic Star Fox and it arrives August 13th. I know a number of gamers who will be seriously excited by this one, we could do with some more good on-rails shooters!
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamVR 2.16 arrives with a number of Linux fixes for VR fans | GamingOnLinux
Valve just released SteamVR 2.16, the latest release bundling up lots of bug fixes and improvements to make the VR experience on PC a lot smoother.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Power of Pride Bundle launches on itch.io | GamingOnLinux
The itch.io store is hosting a new Power of Pride Bundle where you can get a mixture of video games, physical games, comics and more. In an email to GamingOnLinux, one of the representatives that organised it mentioned this is following in the footsteps of the original Queer Games Bundle, which disbanded so they're carrying the torch.