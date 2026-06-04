Games: CachyOS, Godot, Fatekeeper, Everything is Gun!

Last time we had our regular checkpoint was in march 2026 and you may recall that it was the first time that CachyOS had taken over the 1st spot on ProtonDB for desktop distros, ahead of Arch Linux. Well, taking the first spot is one thing, but CachyOS has brokend another record, by becoming now bigger in distro share on ProtonDB than Arch GNU/Linux ever was. Before we take a look at the chart, the usual disclaimer that you love: - This may not be representative of all types of GNU/Linux users. I’m sure this is not what your proprietary trap AWS architect uses on EC2, nor what you installed for your grandmother to avoid being the IT troubleshooter in your family. - This may not be completely representative of all GNU/Linux gamers either. But I’d wage this is actually a good predictor where the market is going to shift. We saw first that Manjaro was getting the boot here first, before going under pretty much everywhere.